World Cup 2023 Final: Metro Coach Reverberates With Slogans In Support Of India: Watch Video

Jeetega bhai jeetega India jeetega (India will win), and Bharat Mata ki jai.

Published: November 19, 2023 4:07 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

World Cup 2023 Final: If you think that the cricket World Cup madness, especially of the final between India and Australia is visible at the venues only, in this case, the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, then you have to check out this video which shows the surmounting and prevailing enthusiasm of the fans of the game, and of course, the Indian cricket team. The video shows an entire coach of a metro train raising the slogans: Gali gali mai nara hai, World Cup humara hai (every alley is shouting “the world cup is ours (India’s)”, jeetega bhai jeetega India jeetega (India will win), and Bharat Mata ki jai.

Talking about the final, India and Australia, the two cricketing heavyweights are battling it out in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday. On a slow and dry strip, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first.

