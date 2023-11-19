By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023 Final: Metro Coach Reverberates With Slogans In Support Of India: Watch Video
Jeetega bhai jeetega India jeetega (India will win), and Bharat Mata ki jai.
World Cup 2023 Final: If you think that the cricket World Cup madness, especially of the final between India and Australia is visible at the venues only, in this case, the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, then you have to check out this video which shows the surmounting and prevailing enthusiasm of the fans of the game, and of course, the Indian cricket team. The video shows an entire coach of a metro train raising the slogans: Gali gali mai nara hai, World Cup humara hai (every alley is shouting “the world cup is ours (India’s)”, jeetega bhai jeetega India jeetega (India will win), and Bharat Mata ki jai.
Trending Now
Watch The Reverberating Video Here
View this post on Instagram
You may like to read
Talking about the final, India and Australia, the two cricketing heavyweights are battling it out in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday. On a slow and dry strip, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.