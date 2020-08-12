It’s an Elephantastic day today! Yes, August 12 marks World Elephant Day, an annual event to raise awareness for the need to protect and preserve these majestic creatures. It is a day to honour elephants, to spread awareness about the critical threats they are facing, and to support positive solutions that will help ensure their survival. Also Read - Yet Another Case of Animal Abuse! Leopard Beaten to Death, Its Teeth Removed & Carcass Paraded by Locals in Assam
World Elephant Day was created in 2011 by two Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims and Thailand's Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and first celebrated on August 12, 2012.
An urgent need to protect them
Elephants are an endangered species, and the animal’s population has shrunk significantly over the past few decades, mainly due to poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict and mistreatment in captivity. Every year, countless elephants are brutally killed for their ivory by greedy poachers.
In Africa, there are only about 415,000 elephants remaining; in 1989, there were 600,000, and in 1979, there were 1.3 million, according to Space For Giants.
Just like us, elephants are intelligent creatures, capable of feeling a wide range of deep emotions, as well as empathy and self-awareness. Though revered and respected by people and cultures around the world, elephants are on the verge of extinction.
Twitter takes a pledge
On the occasion, Twitterati took a pledge to protect, honour and preserve elephants.
In a tweet, Shashi Tharoor wrote, ”Today is #WorldElephantDay. In 2010, the much-loved elephant was declared India’s national heritage mammal. Elephants are ubiquitous in Kerala, in the wild & in captivity, but not always well-treated. Let us honour elephants, not exploit them”.
Here are other tweets: