It's an Elephantastic day today! Yes, August 12 marks World Elephant Day, an annual event to raise awareness for the need to protect and preserve these majestic creatures. It is a day to honour elephants, to spread awareness about the critical threats they are facing, and to support positive solutions that will help ensure their survival.

World Elephant Day was created in 2011 by two Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims and Thailand's Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and first celebrated on August 12, 2012.

An urgent need to protect them

Elephants are an endangered species, and the animal’s population has shrunk significantly over the past few decades, mainly due to poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict and mistreatment in captivity. Every year, countless elephants are brutally killed for their ivory by greedy poachers.

In Africa, there are only about 415,000 elephants remaining; in 1989, there were 600,000, and in 1979, there were 1.3 million, according to Space For Giants.

Just like us, elephants are intelligent creatures, capable of feeling a wide range of deep emotions, as well as empathy and self-awareness. Though revered and respected by people and cultures around the world, elephants are on the verge of extinction.

Twitter takes a pledge

On the occasion, Twitterati took a pledge to protect, honour and preserve elephants.

In a tweet, Shashi Tharoor wrote, ”Today is #WorldElephantDay. In 2010, the much-loved elephant was declared India’s national heritage mammal. Elephants are ubiquitous in Kerala, in the wild & in captivity, but not always well-treated. Let us honour elephants, not exploit them”.

Today is #WorldElephantDay. In 2010, the much-loved elephant was declared India’s national heritage mammal. Elephants are ubiquitous in Kerala, in the wild & in captivity, but not always well-treated. Let us honour elephants, not epxloit them. https://t.co/bLz2h4NQeM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020

Here are other tweets:

On this #WorldElephantDay, let us pledge to prevent any mistreatment of these magnificent animals and the cruelty they endure in captivity. Every effort must be made to curb elephant-man conflicts & habitat loss of #elephants#WorldElephantDay2020#HaathiHamaraSaathi pic.twitter.com/pX6TlnFxIx — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 12, 2020

These gentle giants are the regenerators of forests and makers of rivers .. #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/tUWoUg47G9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 12, 2020

#WorldElephantDay 🐘🐘…. Elephants are more like humans, not physically but emotionally. Let us all take care of these enormous yet emotional creatures on this World Elephant Day… 🐘 pic.twitter.com/x2Eusy6k0M — Bishnupriya (@Khayali_Bini) August 12, 2020

They all are going for #WorldElephantDay celebration. Most elegant family I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/sEsFsnVCIZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 12, 2020

Today is #WorldElephantDay. In 2010, the beloved elephant was declared India’s national heritage mammal. Unlike the tiger which faces a crisis of extinction, the elephant here faces a crisis of attrition. We have to save elephant habitats and corridors at all costs. pic.twitter.com/V7us0NuG3O — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 12, 2020

The African savannah 📍 At the turn of the 20th century there were

🐘 🐘 🐘 🐘 🐘 🐘 🐘 🐘 🐘 🐘 10 million elephants. Today estimates suggest fewer than 0.5 million 🐘 remain. This #WorldElephantDay, join us on a savannah journey to learn more. ↪️https://t.co/GFMPZliKpI pic.twitter.com/YA76xqndEr — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) August 12, 2020

Intelligent and social, elephants are magnificent creatures. Unfortunately, they're facing numerous threats to their survival. This #WorldElephantDay, let us resolve to protect them from elephant-man conflicts, mistreatment and cruelty they endure in captivity. pic.twitter.com/diUyLwIiRC — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 12, 2020

“In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all”

This world will be incomplete, unsafe and boring without them.

Say no to Ivory.!! #WorldElephantDay🐘#HaatiHamaaraSaati@VidyutJammwal Happy Elephant Day, please share your one good experience or facts about elephants plz. pic.twitter.com/DAbLgFzpTu — Tanuja G (@TanujaGanesh_) August 12, 2020

A very happy World Elephant Day to our gentle giant friends! We don't say it so often, but you guys rock! We got your back! 📸: © Ardiles Rante / Greenpeace#worldelephantday pic.twitter.com/5mZcWYXVc8 — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) August 12, 2020

#WorldElephantDay was launched to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. 🐘 The elephant is loved, revered and respected by people and cultures around the world, yet we balance on the brink of seeing the last of this magnificent creature. 🐘 pic.twitter.com/c6m2zvq7wS — Mayank Dholariya (@MayankDholariya) August 12, 2020