Viral Video: August 12 marks World Elephant Day, an annual event to raise awareness for the need to protect and preserve these majestic creatures. It is a day to honour elephants, to spread awareness about the critical threats they are facing, and to support positive solutions that will help ensure their survival. Commemorating the occasion, Sudha Ramen of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter shared an adorable video of elephants playing together and having fun.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Enjoy 'Pool Party', Have Fun Bathing & Playing in Mud | Watch Adorable Clip

The video shows an elephant family sharing moments of fun as they play and slide together in mud. In the 50-secomd video, a couple of baby elephants try to slide down a muddy path while helping each other out too. Later, a third baby elephant also joins them in sliding down the muddy path. However, it is not able to slide down and gets stuck. Naturally, it calls out to his mother for help. The mama elephant comes running to rescue the little one.

“An interesting video of an elephant family. African or Asian, the world needs elephants. Let’s understand that,” Sudha Ramen wrote while sharing the video.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and people are pouring love for the elephants with adorable comments and heart emojis. One user wrote, ”Thank you for your efforts in elephant conservation and awareness. We need to understand their importance and coexist with them. Every elephant life matters.” A second commented, ”What a fun these guys are having.”

Urgent need to protect them

Just like us, elephants are intelligent creatures, capable of feeling a wide range of deep emotions, as well as empathy and self-awareness. Though revered and respected by people and cultures around the world, elephants are on the verge of extinction.

Elephants are an endangered species, and the animal’s population has shrunk significantly over the past few decades, mainly due to poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict and mistreatment in captivity. Every year, countless elephants are brutally killed for their ivory by greedy poachers.

As per the Green Matters report, poachers in Africa have illegally killed an estimated 110,000 elephants over the past decade. In Africa, there are only about 415,000 elephants remaining; in 1989, there were 600,000, and in 1979, there were 1.3 million, according to Space For Giants.

In India, up to 40 to 50 elephants die as a result of human-animal conflicts.