Puri: Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand art on the theme of World Environment Day 2022 at the Puri beach in Odisha. To mark the day, the internationally acclaimed sand artist shared a photo of the magnificent sand art featuring a woman, depicted as mother earth, with green leaves that grows into forests.Also Read - World Environment Day 2022: 5 Small Efforts You & I Can Make Every Day To Bring A Change

The sand art also featured an important message that there is only one earth that we have been blessed with and we should protect it. Also Read - World Environment Day 2022: History, Theme And Why It Is Celebrated

“My sand art at Puri beach in India with message ‘We have #OnlyOneEarth &=and we need to take care of her not just for us but also for our future generations. #SaveSoil #SaveSoilSaveEnvironment,” the Padma Shri awardee said in the caption.

#WorldEnvironmentDay My SandArt at Puri beach in India with message “

We have #OnlyOneEarth & we need to take care of her not just for us but also for our future generations. “#SaveSoil #SaveSoilSaveEnvironment pic.twitter.com/SOkXopV7tB — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2022

Each year on June 5, World Environment Day is observed in order to celebrate the social duties towards mother earth and nature.