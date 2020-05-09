Drawing fans attention to the 1,800 other unique and beautiful bird species that travel across the world, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood hunk and CMS Ambassador for Migratory Species Randeep Hooda penned a moving piece on World Migratory Bird Day 2020. Sharing a picture of a beautiful migratory bird that he spotted and clicked while at Corbett Tiger Reserve earlier, Hooda’s message is enough to ” wake us up to the wonders that surround us.” Also Read - Tea Shops, Standalone Outlets Can Open in Tamil Nadu From Monday, But With These Conditions - Read Details

The Extraction hero began by quoting famous writer Khalil Gibran before emphasising, "These birds, migratory birds, have the world as their oyster. Travelling thousands of miles in the quest to fulfil their destinies accorded to them from time immemorial. A destiny so intertwined with ours that we know not what we lose by not protecting these travellers. To protect them is to protect ourselves by making sure our lakes, rivers, reservoirs and forests are flourishing."

He shared a picture of the fowl alongside his statement and elaborated, "I took this picture at Corbett Tiger Reserve where there was a pair of these beautiful creatures (they pair for a lifetime) chilling in the lake. They travel thousands of miles over the mighty Himalayas at 6,800 metres from Central Europe through western China for wintering in the Indian Subcontinent. It had a loud honking call perhaps to wake us up to the wonders that surround us."

“We have come together to fight Covid-19 as a species, so should we come together to protect these blessings that come to our homes. अतिथि देवो भवा – Guest is God. “ Here is my full message https://t.co/Y6FNLCnEqQ#WorldMigratoryBirdDay #RuddyShelduck #BrahminyDuck pic.twitter.com/88zPbihSNT — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 9, 2020

Hooda enlightened readers and fans about the 1,800 other unique and beautiful bird species that travel across the world irrespective of the man-made borders. Referring to the picture of the bird that he had shared, Hooda suggested, “Let’s look at ourselves in the mirror like this beauty gazed at itself in the water and self-examine.”

Leaving fans motivated enough, Gooda signed off by writing, “We have come together to fight Covid-19 as a species, so should we come together to protect these blessings that come to our homes. अतिथि देवो भवा – Guest is God.”