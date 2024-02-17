Home

World Pangolin Day: World’s Most Trafficked Animal And Conservation Efforts Of Wildlife SOS

The pangolin is an insectivore, or myrmecophagous, which means they feed on a specialised diet of ants and termites.

Every year, on February 17, World Pangolin Day is observed to raise awareness about the world's most trafficked animal.

World Pangolin Day: It will come as a surprise that the most trafficked animal on the planet, the pangolin, is one about whom not many have heard of. Every year World Pangolin Day is observed on February 17, and the day serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about this lesser-known mammal which is elusive, endangered, and needs protection.

Getting somewhat up close, the pangolin is an insectivore, or myrmecophagous, which means they feed on a specialised diet of ants and termites. Being nocturnal, they possess a strong sense of smell, which helps them locate the prey. This shy-natured mammal is identified by its scaly body and the keratinous scales are an important structure for the animal as they shield pangolins from any potential predator.

In India, there are found two of the nine globally known pangolin species, the Indian and the Chinese pangolin. It is the pangolin’s scales that have pushed the two species into the vicious quagmire of wildlife trafficking. Besides pangolin scales, people use fetuses, bile, blood, bones, and claws in traditional Chinese medicines. These body parts are also anticipated to possess healing powers and cure diseases.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “Pangolins are widely hailed in the medical community. Practitioners claim to cure ailments like piles and jaundice with the help of pangolin parts. As a result of these misguided beliefs, their use in traditional Chinese medicines is still widely accepted.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, Wildlife SOS said, “Pangolin scales are often crafted into artifacts and ornaments such as finger rings, charms, and amulets. Moreover, people wrongly associate scales with self-defence against black magic and witchcraft. Pangolin skin is made into leather products, while bushmeat is consumed as a delicacy across Asian countries.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “Wildlife SOS has played a crucial role in their conservation with our Rapid Response Unit having rescued pangolins from Agra and Karnataka. In one incident, our team saved a juvenile pangolin that was trapped in clutch wires and had sustained injuries. Moreover, we have also helped restore natural habitats through habitat conservation projects such as the one in Karnataka’s Ramdurga.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.