World Photography Day: This Captivating Picture Of A Wild Elephant Deserves Your Attention

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 every year to promote the importance of clicking images. On this occasion, IFS Parveen Kaswan dropped an absolutely captivating picture that has grabbed the attention of his followers.

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 every year. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is well-known for sharing regular updates and interesting facts about wildlife on his social media handles. Recently, he dropped his favourite picture on X that has grabbed the attention of his followers. On the occasion of World Photography Day, the IFS officer shared an image that showcases an elephant running through a forested area. This picture offers viewers a glimpse of the beauty of the majestic creature and the jungle, truly revealing why the elephant is called the ‘lord of the land’ by Kaswan.

Picturesque Snap Of Wild Elephant

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan dropped an image of an elephant amidst some mesmerising greenery to mark the occasion. The snap shows the jumbo running towards the photographer.

Sharing the picture, the forest officer captioned, “Lord of the land !! Today on #WorldPhotographyDay sharing one of favorite from my gallery. Which one is yours.”

Lord of the land !! Today on #WorldPhotographyDay sharing one of favorite from my gallery. Which one is yours. pic.twitter.com/NC5vogqntG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 19, 2023

Here’s What Internet Had To Say About This Post

Since being shared by the IFS Parveen Kaswan on X (formerly known as Twitter), it has been viewed thousands of times. The clip has also received over 1,300 likes. Not just this, many chimed in to the comments section to share their favourite snaps from their gallery.

Praising the beauty of the post, an individual wrote, “Majestic.”

Majestic! — Varnit Yadav (@varnityadav) August 19, 2023



“Gentle Giant amidst Green so so beautiful,” a comment read.

Gentle Giant amidst Green so so beautiful 😍 — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) August 19, 2023



A field commander from Special forces also shared a picture and wrote, ““Sweat makes everything look beautiful.” Clicked today, – Somewhere in The Republic of India #WorldPhotographyDay2023”.

“Sweat makes everything look beautiful.” Clicked today, – Somewhere in The Republic of India #WorldPhotographyDay2023 pic.twitter.com/QzTXHvxOgQ — Devendra Singh Kaswa 🇮🇳 (@dskaswa) August 19, 2023



Another individual wrote, “My favourite- Daughters hold our hands for a little while, but hold our Hearts forever!”

My favourite- Daughters hold our hands for a little while, but hold our Hearts forever! pic.twitter.com/bxayV0ZnqL — JD (@jaideeppaliwal) August 19, 2023



An account remarked, “This photo of my rangoli dedicated to #savesoil movement is one of my favorites.”

this photo of my rangoli dedicated to #savesoil movement is one of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/MRIYyrkK0p — sharing is caring! (@physiomayuri03) August 19, 2023



Have a look at some other favourite snaps of users:



About World Photography Day

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 every year to promote the importance of the field in various aspects of life. The day serves as an opportunity to document memories so that everyone who loves to click pictures can learn the artform and share their artistic work, and raise awareness about photography.

