World Sleep Day 2023: Twitter Goes Crazy With Funny Memes as People Bond Over Sleep-Deprivation

World Sleep Day 2023: A restful night’s sleep without any interruptions is a blessing! Sleep is a landmark of a healthy lifestyle since it renews our bodies and minds. World Sleep Day, which falls on March 17 this year, strives to raise awareness of society’s sleep issues while also celebrating the advantages of restful, healthy sleep. As people around the world celebrate World Sleep Day today, Twitter users are having a field day creating memes and posting jokes on Twitter. The social media platform was bombarded with humorous memes for everyone. In addition to working corporates, Dharma Productions, Netflix, and even Yash Raj Film jumped on the bandwagon. You can identify with these tweets if, like the majority of people, you enjoy sleeping.

Corporate should declare official holiday today on the occasion of #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/dovu7bMiNO — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) March 17, 2023

No red flags, no commitment issues, only love and pure love #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/9jCo3rzkUT — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 17, 2023

Nothing much, just popping in here to check on you this #WorldSleepDay. So…how well did you sleep last night? ♥️ if you slept like a baby just like Kukoo from #JugJuggJeeyo. if you were struggling like Varun from #GoodNewwz.@akshaykumar @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/gXlRtx9Mwd — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 17, 2023

How to Celebrate World Sleep Day? Take a Nap pic.twitter.com/JEMXoiw2Ol — Hiral Ghelani (@hiralghelani) March 17, 2023

i can’t breathe there’s a World Sleep Day? this is so funny HEHHFJFKFKDKDKDKFJJFJDJDKSKLSLSLD pic.twitter.com/tVs8sezU3P — (@perrysgraces) March 17, 2021

Me sleeping on my pending work because it’s World Sleep Day. pic.twitter.com/KUE6En8SHF — Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) March 17, 2023

