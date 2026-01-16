Home

World Tour 2026: 7 global destinations in 23 days at Rs 99 lakh, claims travel company | Check viral post

The seven global destinations claimed by the travel company are Greenland, Morocco, Alaska, Malta, China, Mongolia, and South Korea. Scroll down to see the details.

Representational Image

Viral news: As the craze for travel is increasing among people across the globe, an advertisement is going viral for its claims. The newspaper advertisement was shared on X by a user named Karan Aggarwal. It featured ‘World Tour 2026,’ which will cover 7 destinations in a time period of 23 days. The major highlight of the travel company’s advertisement is that the ‘World Tour 2026’ will be given through a private jet to the people at a price of Rs. 99 lakh. The seven destinations include Greenland, Morocco, Alaska, Malta, China, Mongolia, and South Korea. You can check the viral post here.

The newspaper advertisement, as shared by the X user, claims ‘World Tour 2026’ at the price of Rs. 99 lakh. The trip will cover 7 major destinations, which will be covered in a time period of 23 days. The seven destinations that the advertisement promises are Greenland, Morocco, Alaska, Malta, China, Mongolia, and South Korea.

The post has caught everyone’s attention online, as the ‘World Tour 2026’ has been promised in a private jet. However, the claims made in the newspaper have not been verified.

Viral post of ‘World Tour 2026’

23 Days World Tour in a private jet! All for just 99 lakhs per person. Would be interesting to see the people who have signed up for this pic.twitter.com/B0SXnseUEf — Karan Aggarwal (@karanaggarwal86) January 16, 2026

The post was shared by Karan Aggarwal on X with the caption, “3 Days World Tour in a private jet! All for just 99 lakhs per person. Would be interesting to see the people who have signed up for this.”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared their witty reactions to the post. One user commented, “Okay 7 destinations in 23 days is crazy firstly because they are spread across and jet lag + energy is not taken into consideration. Let’s say you spend 3-4 days on an average in these places. I can do this whole thing on my own for 7 lakhs without visa + flights. Adding that it would probably be 14-15 lakhs. 99 lakhs is laughable! If I have 99 lakhs why will I try to see the world in 23 days?” and another wrote, “The biggest task for this trip is getting a visa.”

