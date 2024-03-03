Home

World Wildlife Day: 10 Pelicans Rescued From Chennai Oil Spill Disaster Return To Wild

The spot-billed pelican is listed as “Near Threatened” under the IUCN Red List and is also the only pelican species known to breed in India.

World Wildlife Day: After more than two months of intensive care and rehabilitation, 10 spot-billed pelicans rescued from the oil spill disaster in Ennore, were released back into the wild on 1st March.

The release operation was organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in the presence of Supriya Sahu, Addl. Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, Govt. of Tamil Nadu. Representatives of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) & Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) were also present on the occasion.

The oil spill occurred in December 2023 at the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) which spread quickly along the Kosasthalaiyar River, the Ennore Creek and into the sea. The floods, resulting from Cyclone Michaung, aided in the quick spread, causing a serious threat to life in the backwaters, both wildlife and fishermen.

The Tamil Nadu government promptly acted to contain the damage with “close to 900 personnel, including trained sea cleaning agencies and local fishermen, deployed to remove 105.82 kiloliters of oily water and 393.5 tons of oily sludge from the Ennore Creek” as per an official statement by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department.

Since January, the Emergency Relief Network (ERN) launched by the Wildlife Trust of India & IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) has been providing technical expertise to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and BMAD on the rehabilitation and veterinary care of 10 spot-billed pelicans.

The spot-billed pelican is listed as “Near Threatened” under the IUCN Red List and is also the only pelican species known to breed in India. However, over the past three months, the local population along the Chennai coast was severely affected by the recent oil spill, an aftermath of the cyclone Michaung.

Upon rescue, the birds underwent oral hydration and basic cleaning of orifices on the field. Subsequently, they were shifted to a temporary enclosure and were thoroughly cleaned using vegetable oil and liquid detergents capable of removing oil. The birds were initially tube-fed with fish broth until they were able to feed on fish by themselves. The enclosures were equipped with inflatable water tubs, branches to perch on, UV lamps, and blowers to ensure the birds’ comfort and recovery. After months of dedicated care and treatment, the birds were deemed for release.

Dr. NVK Ashraf, Chief Veterinarian, Wildlife Trust of India said, “The pelicans were released in Ennore, the same location from where they were rescued. They were all fitted with identification rings and are currently being monitored by our team on-ground. We are glad to witness their successful recovery and provide the birds with a second chance to thrive in the wild.”

Supriya Sahu, Addl. Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, Govt. of Tamil Nadu who was present at the release site, expressed her appreciation to the Forest Department, WTI-IFAW and BMAD for their dedicated efforts to rehabilitate and return the pelicans to their natural habitat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.