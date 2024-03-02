Home

World Wildlife Day: Digital Innovation For Wildlife Care Takes Centre Stage

Leveraging digital innovations in wildlife conservation has not only bolstered the chances of survival for various species but has also fostered a more harmonious relationship between humans and wildlife.

By using GPS tags, radio collars, and even early warning systems, Wildlife SOS has embarked on several groundbreaking initiatives harnessing cutting-edge technology.

World Wildlife Day: As the world celebrates World Wildlife Day on March 3, 2024, Wildlife SOS champions the integration of digital innovation in the realm of wildlife conservation, to safeguard our planet’s precious biodiversity. With a steadfast commitment to protecting endangered species and solving wildlife conservation issues, Wildlife SOS has embarked on several groundbreaking initiatives harnessing cutting-edge technology.

Whether technology is a bane or a boon has grappled the field of wildlife conservation too. But digital technologies have a brighter side and innovation can be put to novel use to protect endangered species, habitats, ecosystems and biomes, and resolve conservation issues. By using GPS tags, radio collars, and even early warning systems, Wildlife SOS has embarked on several groundbreaking initiatives harnessing cutting-edge technology.

In Karnataka, Wildlife SOS has undertaken a large-scale habitat study of nocturnal sloth bears, employing GPS collars to understand their movements, habitat preferences, and distribution. This pioneering research aims to shed light on factors contributing to human-sloth bear conflicts and pave the way for effective conservation strategies.

In Chhattisgarh, the organisation has launched the Wild Elephant Project, utilising an innovative Early Warning System (EWS) to prevent human-elephant conflicts. By employing radio collars and telemetry to track elephant herds, Wildlife SOS ensures timely alerts to nearby villagers via WhatsApp, reducing unforeseen encounters and facilitating coexistence.

Furthermore, Wildlife SOS is at the forefront of studying Levantine vipers in Dachigam National Park, Jammu and Kashmir, employing radio telemetry devices to monitor their movements and survival of the species post-relocation after their rescue. This initiative will not only enhance the understanding of habitat preferences of the species but also ensure the well-being of these reptiles.

Swaminathan S, Senior Field Biologist, Wildlife SOS, said, “The elephants coming back to central Chhattisgarh after half a century led to more conflicts with humans, putting lives and livelihoods at risk. The Wild Elephant Project employing digital tools is an innovative way of tackling this challenge head-on.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, “Digital innovation plays a pivotal role in wildlife conservation efforts. By leveraging technology such as GPS collars, radio telemetry, and real-time communication platforms, we can gather invaluable data, mitigate conflicts, and safeguard vulnerable species.”

Geeta Seshmani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS, said, “As the world faces unprecedented biodiversity loss and habitat destruction, Wildlife SOS calls upon governments, conservation organisations, and individuals worldwide to embrace digital innovation as a powerful tool in the fight to preserve wildlife.”

Leveraging digital innovations in wildlife conservation has not only bolstered the chances of survival for various species but has also fostered a more harmonious relationship between humans and wildlife. This World Wildlife Day, it’s crucial to underscore the significance of these advancements in promoting a sustainable coexistence between mankind and the natural world.

