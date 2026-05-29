World’s costliest mango grown in Odisha now lands farmer in trouble. Here is why

World’s costliest mango grown in Odisha now lands farmer in trouble. But what is the reason behind? Know here.

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World’s costliest mango grown in Odisha now lands farmer in trouble. Here is why(X/@PTI_News)

Who doesn’t love mangoes? India is home to hundreds of mango types, including the popular Alphonso, Dasheri, Langra, and Himsagar. Most mangoes are readily available for purchase during the summer months at local markets; however, one rare variety originating from Odisha has stunned many with its hefty price tag of Rs 3 lakh per kilogram. The mango’s rarity has contributed to its emergence as a luxury item. However, despite its hefty price and popularity, its farmers continue to face numerous challenges.

World’s costliest mango grown in Odisha now lands the farmer in trouble

Recently, a farmer in the Malkangiri district of Odisha has been in the news because of his mango tree. The farmer, Deba Padhiami, lives in Tamasa Village in Malkangiri District of Odisha, and he has managed to cultivate the famous Miyazaki mango from Japan. This rare and highly valued fruit is reportedly sold for Rs 3 lakhs per kilogram internationally. Although Deba’s success sounds great, he has a major problem. He doesn’t know how to sell them yet! For now, he has been staying awake at night guarding the tree.

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VIDEO | Deba Padhiami in Odisha’s Malkangiri has been sleepless over a mango. It’s not just another mango, but the Japanese-origin Miyazaki variety, reportedly one of the most expensive globally. And, Deba, has grown that Miyazaki in Malkangiri, four years after receiving a… pic.twitter.com/F60dvElm51 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026

PTI reported that Deba got the sapling about 4 years ago from a member of the social worker. After many years of caring for the plant despite changes in weather and tough growing conditions, it has finally produced fruit. Although growing a rare kind of fruit is exciting, it has created fear and stress for Deba. The farmer told PTI that he sleeps close to the mango tree as he fears that someone will steal all the mangoes. He reportedly stated that the orchard is being watched constantly day and night by him.

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Why has this Odisha mango gone viral on social media?

Deba has grown a variety of mangoes called Miyazaki and doesn’t know yet what to sell them for, even though they are one of the most expensive in the world. Luxury fruits such as the Miyazaki mangoes require intensive care in terms of packing and shipping. Buyers are generally either collectors or buy from high-end fruit stores and exporters, or higher-end hotels/restaurants. As a result, Deba is currently looking for advice and assistance from both the government and agricultural professionals.