Moscow: As the world races to come up with an effective vaccine against Covid-19, Russia has become the first country to successfully complete clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine on humans. According to reports, the clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine on volunteers at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has been successfully completed.

The director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology Vadim Tarasov confirmed the development to Sputnik news, adding that the first group of volunteers would be discharged on Wednesday and the second on July 20.

“Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world’s first vaccine against coronavirus,” Tarasov said.

According to TASS, Russia’s largest news agency, the first stage of research on the vaccine started on June 18 when a group of 18 volunteers were vaccinated, and the second stage on June 23 with a group of 20 volunteers being vaccinated. The volunteers will remain under medical supervision on an out-patient basis after being discharged.

🦠#Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world's first vaccine against #COVID19. "The #vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20", chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told TASS ➡️ https://t.co/jVrmWbLvwX pic.twitter.com/V8bon4lieR — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) July 12, 2020

Alexander Lukashev, the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases at Sechenov University, said that the objective of this stage of the study was to show the vaccine’s safety for human health, which was successfully done.

“The safety of the vaccine is confirmed. It corresponds to the safety of those vaccines that are currently on the market,” Lukashev told Sputnik.

The further vaccine development plan is already being determined by the developer’s strategy, including the complexity of the epidemiological situation with the virus and the possibility of scaling up production, Lukashev added.

“Sechenov University in a pandemic situation acted not only as an educational institution but also as a scientific and technological research centre that is able to participate in the creation of such important and complex products as drugs … We worked with this vaccine, starting with preclinical studies and protocol development, and clinical trials are currently underway,” Tarasov noted.

However, there was no further information on when this vaccine would enter the commercial production stage.

