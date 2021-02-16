Washington: If you ever had the dream of flying in a car, then that day might not be far when your dream will soon turn into a reality. Yes, you read it right, the world’s first flying car that can travel at 100 miles per hour and fly up to 10,000 feet has received an official clearance for take-off by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in the USA. Also Read - Flying Car in Europe: Czech-built vehicle could be first flying car to go on sale in 2017

The FAA granted the Terrafugia Transition 'roadable aircraft' a Special Light-Sport Aircraft airworthiness certificate which meant that the aircraft meets the standards for flight. Even though it isn't quite allowed on the road just yet, but that day is expected to come pretty soon.

The aircraft has a 27-foot wingspan that folds down to a size small enough for the whole thing to fit inside a single car garage, and a full air and road model of the two-seater craft is planned for release in 2022.

As per a Daily Mail report, the flight-only version of the craft is now available to pilots and flight schools, though it will be another year or so before its car components are ‘street legal’ – it still needs to meet road safety standards.

Chinese-owned Terrafugia has issued a statement that those interested in taking the craft for a spin will need both a driver’s license and a sport pilot’s certificate.

Praising his team’s efforts during ‘an extremely challenging pandemic year’, Terrafugia’s general manager Kevin Colburn said, “Our team remained focused, improved our quality system, completed the critical aspects of the design, built the vehicle, completed 80 days of flight testing, delivered 150 technical documents and successfully passed the FAA audit.”

“This is a major accomplishment that builds momentum in executing our mission to deliver the world’s first practical flying car,” he added.

The plane engine can run on either premium gasoline or 100LL airplane fuel, while the car is powered by a hybrid-electric motor. The standard features of the vehicle include four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, a rigid carbon fiber safety cage and an airframe parachute. It weighs roughly 1,300 pounds (590 kgs) and has fixed landing gear and a 27-foot-wide wingspan.

Further, the plane’s wings can also fold up to allow for easy storage in a single-car garage and it converts from flying to driving in under a minute, according to Terrafugia.