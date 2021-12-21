New Delhi: When you are busy typing and texting on your smartphones, do you ever wonder how it all started? More so, do you know what was the world’s first text message? Turns out it was a simple yet cheerful ‘Merry Christmas’ written 30 years ago, on December 3, 1992. The 15-letter message was written by Neil Papworth via Vodafone’s network and received by Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis at a Christmas party. Papworth, then a 22-year-old British programmer sent the first-ever Short Message Service (SMS) from a computer, and hence, the path to modern messaging was paved.Also Read - Once Sold For a Dime in 1939, Superman Comic Now Fetches USD 2.6 Million in Auction

World’s First SMS to be sold as NFT

Cut to 2021, British telco giant Vodafone has now decided to auction this SMS as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). According to Daily Mail report, the iconic text message will be sold by the Aguttes Auction House in Paris, France as an NFT. The lucky buyer will be the sole owner with exclusive ownership of the detailed and unique replica of the actual communication protocol of the text message.

Did you know the world's #1stSMS was a simple "Merry Christmas"? Sent 30 years ago via the #Vodafone network, it's been transformed into a #NFT by @vodafone_de, so it can be auctioned to raise funds for our partners at #UNHCR, helping to build a better future for @refugees. pic.twitter.com/NDis7WEHxC — Vodafone Foundation (@VodafoneFdn) December 14, 2021

The auction will take place today at 3 pm. Vodafone said it will be donating the proceeds from the sale to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support forcibly displaced people. It is estimated the SMS NFT will sell for Euro €100,000 to €200,000 (around $157,000-$315,000).

“The mother of all messaging services comes under the hammer. With this auction, we are bringing together the pioneering spirit of two centuries. We immortalise the world’s first SMS on the blockchain. And auction off its good news as NFT for a good cause. Because we believe that pioneers and technology can change the world. When they serve people and connect people,” said Vodafone Germany CEO Hannes Ametsreiter.