New Delhi: World’s highest altitude motorcycle museum erupted in flames on Monday and over 200 classic motorbikes were lost to the fire. Located in Austria’s Timmelsjoch Pass, the Top Mountain Crosspoint motorcycle museum was already engulfed in flames by the time local firefighters arrived to douse the fire. Also Read - Ahead of Talks, SC Panel Member Says Will Seek Views of Farmers, Stakeholders on Farm Laws

The museum sits at the base of the Timmelsjoch mountain pass road which links Austria and Italy through the Alps. The museum is reportedly home to over 230 legendary motorcycles from various brands like Brough Motorcycles, Indian Motorcyles, Harley-Davidson, Vincent, Matchless, Sunbeam, Zündapp, among others. The museum also houses many classic cars like Aston Martin DB5 apart from other limited versions of some Ferraris and Porsches. Also Read - TANCET 2021: Anna University Releases Application Form at annauniv.edu, CHECK Full Details Here

The museum is yet to share the exact gravity of the damage sustained, however, it is feared to have suffered a loss of nearly hundreds of motorcycles in the fire. The museum was set up by Twins Alban and Attila Scheiber in 2016 to offer the world a glimpse of their collection of classic vehicles. Also Read - Woman Who Applied Makeup Daily For 22 Years Says Husband 'Doesn't Find Her Sexy' Without It