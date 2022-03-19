London/New Delhi: A new research has revealed the characteristics of the most boring job and most boring person in the world. As per a study by researchers from the University of Essex, the most boring person in the world is a religious data entry worker, who likes watching TV, and lives in a small town. After examining more than 500 people across five experiments the researchers found that the blandest jobs are seen as cleaning, banking, data analysis and accounting.Also Read - 'Bol Dena Pal Sahab Aaye The': Bizarre Bike Number Plate Lands 3 UP Youths in Trouble, Pics Go Viral

"The irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts," researcher Wijnand Van Tilburg was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. "These papers show how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people," he added.



Most boring hobbies

The paper, published in the journal ‘Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin’, also discovered the dullest hobbies as religion, watching TV, bird watching and smoking.

Traits of most boring people

Boring people are also perceived to shun large settlements to live in small cities and towns, the research indicated.

The research revealed that stereotypically boring people are generally disliked and avoided due to preconceptions.

It also showed that being perceived as boring likely conveys low competence and low interpersonal warmth.

Those perceived as boring may thus be at greater risk of harm, addiction and mental health issues.

Most exciting jobs

Meanwhile, the top five most exciting jobs, according to the research, are performing arts, science, journalism, health profession and teaching.

