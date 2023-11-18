Home

Viral

‘World’s Most Dangerous Bird’ Spotted On Halloween Day In Queensland, Australia

‘World’s Most Dangerous Bird’ Spotted On Halloween Day In Queensland, Australia

When that creature appeared, it was clear that it was something else, not from this earth maybe.

(Image: www.sciencealert.com)

World’s Most Dangerous Bird: When you think or talk about dangerous birds in the world it is mostly about eagles, hawks, and falcons. These are excellent hunters and their hunting skills are legendary. However, it seems that apart from the dangerous birds that we know, there is one that we missed out and that was spotted in Australia on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, Halloween Day as the beachgoers at Bingil Bay on the east coast of Australia were left horrified as they saw a menacing, dark shape splashed about in the water.

Trending Now

They conjectured that it was a shark, a turtle, or some other marine creature. But when that creature appeared it was clear that it was something else, not from this earth maybe. On close and careful inspection, it was found to be a young cassowary, widely known as the “world’s most dangerous bird”.

You may like to read

Straightaway, the cassowary sighting was reported to Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science and since that day, the “world’s most dangerous bird” has gone viral.

Who Are Cassowaries?

Cassowaries are flightless birds native to the tropical forests of New Guinea (Papua New Guinea and West Papua), the Aru Islands (Maluku), and northeastern Australia. Three cassowary species are extant. The most common, the southern cassowary, is the third-tallest and second-heaviest living bird, smaller only than the ostrich and emu.

They are famous for their prehistoric appearance, height, strong legs, and clawed feet, with the potential to do some serious damage. The flightless birds are sensibly quite wary of humans and unlikely to attack unless provoked.

The sighting of a southern cassowary in the water comes as a surprise as many people don’t realize cassowaries can swim. “Cassowaries can swim and will take to the water to cross from one side of a river to the other, or if they feel threatened by domestic dogs or another cassowary through a territorial dispute,” said Stephen Clough, a wildlife officer from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) in a press release.

“We’re not sure how long this animal was in the water or why it went for a swim but the footage is astonishing.”

How Far The World’s Most Dangerous Bird Was Swimming In Water?

The cassowary was swimming about 200 meters (656 feet) offshore, said Bingil Bay Campground host Nikita McDowell.

“I ran down and waited for the cassowary to emerge from the ocean, and it must’ve been exhausted as it stood in the shade beneath a tree with its legs shaking for about half an hour,” said McDowell.

“Perhaps it entered the ocean around south Mission Beach and was caught by the current or in a rip and swept around to Bingil Bay,” she added.

Bingil Bay And Cassowary Coast

Bingil Bay is often referred to as the “Cassowary Coast”. The traditional owners of the land call the area Djiru Country and refer to the cassowary as the goondoi. The bird is a significant species to First Nations people in Australia and plays a key role in propagating rainforest trees, some of which won’t germinate until they’ve passed through the large herbivore’s digestive system.

Endangered Bird

There are only an estimated 4,000 cassowaries remaining in Queensland, and their population is listed as endangered under the Nature Conservation Act 1992.

These magnificent birds are threatened by vehicle strikes, dog attacks, and visitors to the area. The visitors are advised to never approach the birds and give them plenty of space. “This rare sighting and lucky escape by the cassowary is a reminder that we all need to do what we can to protect and conserve the species,” said Clough.

How Dangerous Are Cassowaries?

Alongside ostriches, they’re one of only two bird species that have been known to have caused human death by physical attack. A review on cassowary attacks published in 2006 in the Journal of Zoology looked at 221 observed cassowary attacks, of which 150 were against humans.

A staggering 75 percent of those attacks were a result of humans feeding the birds (which they are advised not to). A little over 70 percent of the time, the birds charged, and they only used their claws in 15 percent of attacks.

If you ever come face-to-face with one of these marvellous birds, remember not to approach it or attempt to feed it. Especially if there are eggs or chicks nearby.

Back away slowly and attempt to put a backpack or other item between you and the bird, the Department of Environment and Science advises.

Diving into the sea is a bad idea to escape because they can swim.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.