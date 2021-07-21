New Delhi: Ready to shell out 60 grand for a scoop of ice cream ? No, we are not joking! You must have read about the world’s most expensive biryani, the most expensive french fries, and even about the world’s most expensive coffee. And, now it’s the turn of our very own favourite dessert ICE CREAM. Have you ever wondered that a scoop of ice cream could cost you even more than a piece of gold jewellery? We’re sure you’ve not, so let us tell you that the world’s most expensive ice cream is priced at Rs. 60,000 ($840/ 3000 dirhams) per scoop and yes it is available in Dubai.Also Read - Big Show of Strength Amid Congress Infighting: 62 MLAs Meet Navjot Sidhu in Amritsar; Why Should he Apologise, Asks Lawmaker

The ice cream named Black Diamond is not just your regular ice cream but it is topped with 23-Karat edible gold flakes, saffron and also some black truffle which is famously known as the ‘diamond of gastronomy’. This special ice cream is available at a dessert parlour named Scoopi Cafe. And it is served in a Versace bowl and a silver spoon. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Hopefully Will Have India's Biggest Medal Tally Till Now, Says Pullela Gopichand

This special ice cream started making headlines after Indian actress and Travel Vlogger Shenaz Treasurywala shared a video of her taking a trip to Dubai's famous Scoopi Cafe and relishing the Black Diamond ice cream. She shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "What is the one thing money can't buy???? 60,000 rupees for an ice cream 🍨!!!! Eating GOLD 🍦 Only in Dubai. 😂 World's most expensive ice cream 🍦 Was it tasty? Hmm it was interesting. And yes of course they gave it to me for free hahaha"

Beside the ice cream topped with gold, this famous cafe in Dubai’s Jumeirah Road known for its quirky yet delicious icecreams, also offers a gold-laden cup of coffee. This cup of coffee is served with a thin layer of 23-carat gold leaf placed over the cuppa.