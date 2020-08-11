With face masks becoming a part of our new normal attire, makers around the world have gone all overboard with the introduction of gold and diamond-studded masks, giving the rich and privileged to flaunt their status! Now, an Israeli jewellery company has announced that is busy working on what it says will be the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face mask! Also Read - 'Corona Esse Dekh ke 4 Baar Suicide Karega': Twitter Takes Dig at Cuttack Man's Gold Mask Worth Rs 3.5 Lakhs

Notably, it is being custom made for an anonymous Chinese billionaire from Shanghai, living in the United States who wanted the mask to be the priciest in the world. Also Read - Gold Standard of COVID-19 Mask: Pune Man Makes Gold Mask Worth Rs 2.89 Lakh

As per an Associated Press report, the 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters. The mask, designed by Orna and Isaac Levy, Yvel’s owners and designers, is valued at $1.5 million, roughly Rs 11 crore!

“Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that,” Levy said,” Levy was quoted by Associated Press.

The glitzy mask might be the most expensive, but it isn’t really practical. The makers say that the mask which will weigh 270 grams, won’t be comfortable to wear.

However, Levy said that while he would not wear it himself, he was thankful for the opportunity.

“I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now,” he said.

