World’s Oldest Cat Confirmed At Almost 27 Years Old. Watch Viral Video

Today, Vicki shares uplifting news on Flossie’s well-being: she is in good health and adjusted easily to her new house and her new mum.

Oldest Living Cat - Guinness World Records

Viral Video Today: Just before her 27th birthday, a British cat has been officially recognized as the oldest living cat. Don’t let appearances fool you: Flossie might still be as beautiful and playful as a kitty, but she’s a senior lady. At the nyan-tastic age of 26 years 316 days, roughly the feline equivalent of 120 human years, the record-breaking pet is in good health, although poorly sighted and deaf.

Flossie, a beautiful brown and black kitty with a gentle disposition and who loves cuddles and food, has seen different homes throughout her long life.

Her current owner, Vicki, says that she is still playful and curious, unbothered by her deafness and quickly adapts to new environments despite her lack of sight.

Every day, you can either find Flossie purring and napping by her owner, curled in her favourite yellow blanket, or enjoying a nice, big bowl of food.

“She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal,” Vicki says.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF OLDEST LIVING CAT:

Flossie’s journey to confirm her record began in August 2022, when she was handed into the care of Cats Protection, UK’s leading cat welfare charity.

“We were flabbergasted when we saw that Flossie’s vet records showed her to be 27 years old,” said Cats Protection’s Branch Co-ordinator Naomi Rosling upon the incredible discovery.

Recently, Flossie’s future had taken an uncertain turn: in 2022 she found herself homeless, after over 26 years of happiness.

Because most cat owners prefer the idea of adopting a much younger cat, Flossie seemed destined to stay with Cats Protection, facing the serious possibility of spending the rest of her life looking for a home.

Flossie, however, was lucky. Before too long, a match was made with a possible new mum.

This marks a happy, and perhaps unexpected, next chapter in her long life.

With her new favourite yellow blanket, a warm bed and loads of love and cuddles, Flossie is now a very happy cat, and Vicki is excited to begin this new chapter of their life together.

“Our new life together already feels like home for Flossie, which makes me so happy.”

“I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn’t imagine I’d share my home with a world record holder,” Vicki says.