World’s Oldest Man From Brazil Who Witnessed Both World Wars And Three Global Pandemics Dies At 127

Jose Paulino Gomes missed turning 128 by a week.

Gomes would ride horses until four years ago. (Image: Twitter/@choquei)

World’s Oldest Man Dies: News is made when it is about a number related to the age of any given person for any instance. Youngest ever, oldest ever, and so on. And it naturally applies to the oldest living human. And it is even more stark in the case of a Brazilian man who was believed to be the world’s oldest living man.

His name is Jose Paulino Gomes and he has died at the age of 127. What is even more intriguing and a bit sad is that he missed turning 128 by a week otherwise he would have celebrated his birthday within seven days.

According to the reports pouring in, his diet consisted of food grown or raised locally. Gomes survived both World Wars and three global pandemics but succumbed to organ failure.

Jose Paulino Gomes, the Brazilian supercentenarian, enjoyed the status of a celebrity for obvious reasons.

The local media in Brazil reported that Gomes passed away peacefully at his home in Corrego del Cafe.

Media reports further stated that Gomes would ride horses until four years ago.

He is survived by seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Described as a humble and simple man, Gomes was a former animal tamer who lived a natural lifestyle, avoiding industrialized products and opting for things from the countryside. Food that was grown or raised locally formed his diet and he would enjoy an occasional drink.

About his date of birth, his marriage certificate issued in 1917 from Pedra Bonita’s registry it is August 4, 1895. That means that he witnessed both World Wars and three global pandemics.

With Gomes gone, the current Guinness World Records titleholder is Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who is 115 years old while previously Jeanne Calment, a French woman held the title of the oldest person to have lived. Jeanne Calment passed away at the age of 122 in 1997.

