Francisca Susano, who is believed to be the 'oldest person in the world' and the last woman alive to be born in the 1800s, died in the Philippines at the age of 124. Born on Sept. 11, 1897, Francisca Susano breathed her last on the evening of November 22, 2021. The Filipino supercentenarian's passing was confirmed by state officials in her home province of Kabankalan, Negros Occidental.

“It is with sadness in our heart when we received the news that our beloved Lola Francisca Susano passed away early this Monday evening. Her official declaration as the oldest person in the world at 124 years old is currently validated by the Guinness World Records,” the state government posted on their official Facebook account.

Documents say she was born on September 11, 1897 – a year before the Spanish relinquished reign over the Philippines. The secret to Lola’s long life was believed to be a diet consisting mainly of vegetables, with little meat and no pork. She also said drinking no alcohol also played a big role in reaching such a ripe old age, the Sun reports.

The record was held by Leanne Calment before her.

Jake Carlyne Gonzales, public information officer for Kabankalan, said the cause of Lola’s death is yet to be determined. He told CNN Philippines she would be tested for Covid-19 but that she was not thought to have suffered any symptoms of the virus.

City officials, including Mayor Pedro Zayco, Jr. and Vice Mayor Raul Rivera, and “all the people of Kabankalan City condole and pray with the family of Lola Iska in their period of bereavement,” the city wrote in the post.

“Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride,” the post read.