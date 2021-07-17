The world’s oldest whiskey bottle has just been sold at an auction for a whopping amount of more than one crore rupees. The whiskey bottle that is believed to have been distilled 250 years ago was sold at six times the original price, fetching USD 137,000 (Rs 1,02,63,019).Also Read - Baby Born During COVID Pandemic Thinks Everything is Hand Sanitiser. Watch Funny

According to a report in Daily Mail, the Old Ingledew Whiskey was bottled in 1860, but the liquid inside it is believed to be at least a century older than that.

Auction house Skinner Inc. estimated the bottle would fetch between $20,000 and $40,000. However, the bottle was sold to The Morgan Library, a museum and research institution in midtown Manhattan, for $137,500, in an auction that ended on June 30.

The whiskey once belonged to the famous financier of the era, John Pierpoint Morgan.

A label on the back of the bottle reads: ‘This Bourbon was probably made prior to 1865 and was in the cellars of Mr. John Pierpoint Morgan from whose estate it was acquired upon his death.’

Experts believe JP Morgan bought the bottle on a trip to Georgia around the 1900s. It was later passed on to his son, who gave it to South Carolina Governor James Byrnes between 1942 and 1944.

After leaving office in 1955, former South Carolina Gov. James Byrnes passed on the unopened bottle to friend and English naval officer Francis Drake, who saved it for three generations.

Two sister bottles are believed to have been given to former presidents Harry Truman and Franklin Roosevelt, a distant cousin of Morgan’s, at around the same time.

The bottle in question is thought to be the only surviving bottle out of a set of three kept in Morgan’s cellar.

Since the whiskey is over two centuries old, it is unlikely that it would still be drinkable as whiskey last for about 10 years if unopened.

When evaluated by experts, the whiskey was determined to be Bourbon with a 53 percent probability of being produced between 1763 and 1803.

This puts it in the historical context of the Revolutionary War of the 1770s and the Whiskey Rebellion of the 1790s.

During this period, it was standard practice to age spirits in oak barrels before storing them in glass demijohns (bulbous bottles with a narrow neck).