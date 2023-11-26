Home

World’s Second Largest Sloth Bear Rescue Centre Completes 18 Years

The sanctuary completes 18 years while being a pioneer in sloth bear conservation and leading in the management and welfare of rescued and rehabilitated sloth bears.

It is home to over 60 sloth bears, with a majority of them rescued from the cruel ‘dancing’ bear tradition.

Sloth Bear Rescue: Situated inside the Bannerghatta National Park in Bangalore, the Wildlife SOS Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre is the world’s second-largest rescue facility for sloth bears. The sanctuary completes 18 years while being a pioneer in sloth bear conservation and leading in the management and welfare of rescued and rehabilitated sloth bears.

Placed at the heart of the Bannerghatta National Park, the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre was established 18 years ago, when in November 2005, Wildlife SOS signed an agreement with the Karnataka Forest Department and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka. Currently, the centre operates under the supervision of the Bannerghatta Biological Park. It is home to over 60 sloth bears, with a majority of them rescued from the cruel ‘dancing’ bear tradition.

Starting with a humble beginning of just two buildings, the facility today has expanded to include five large separate enclosures, a state-of-the-art operation theatre, and an eco-friendly bear kitchen operated through biomass-based cooking stoves. In addition to that, the facility is also the first fully solar-powered rescue centre run by the organisation, and this natural resource supplies power to the entire sanctuary.

Keeping in mind the need for awareness about sloth bear conservation, special focus has been placed on outreach programmes that include engagement with people. This occurs in the form of corporate partnerships and celebrity visits to the centres, as well as an active volunteering program. Participants and visitors who choose to volunteer, directly contribute their time toward the care and wellbeing of the rescued bears.

Sandhi Priya, Deputy Director-Corporate and Philanthropic Partnership, Wildlife SOS, said, “What sets the Bannerghatta rescue centre apart is not just its journey, but its organic evolution into a sustainable haven for both bears and humans. Today, we proudly boast solar panels, an organic green kitchen with minimal carbon emissions, and a commitment to energy efficiency that not only benefits our environment but also significantly reduces our operational costs.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “18 years since its establishment, the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre today stands as a pioneer in the care of rehabilitated sloth bears. The centre serves multifaceted purposes, such as that of an educational hub, a veterinary research hub and an avenue for outreach through corporate social responsibility.”

Dr. A Sha Arun, Director- Research & Veterinary Operations said, “Over the years, the facility has functioned as a rescue centre for treatment and care of sloth bears. However, it has also taken huge steps forward in veterinary research, and welfare and management of rescued sloth bears.”

