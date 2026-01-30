World’s smallest country is smaller than Delhi's famous Connaught place, it's located within a country; its population is...

Home

World's smallest country, Vatican City is home to major religious and cultural landmarks. Scroll down to know more about the country.

Vatican City- File image

World’s smallest country: You must have heard and read about Russia, the largest country of the world, known for its massive area and geographical reach. Spanning eleven time zones and sharing land borders with fourteen countries, the Russian Federation has a massive population of over 140 million. However, do you know about the country which is the smallest country in the world. Notably, Vatican City State of Europe is known as the smallest country in the world. Here are all the details you need to know about Vatican city.

Which is world’s smallest country?

Officially known as the Vatican City State, the Vatican city is a landlocked sovereign city-state ruled by the pope. Interestingly, the country is enclaved within the city of Rome, Italy, serving as the administrative centre of the Catholic Church. With an area of 0.44 km², the sovereignty of the Vatican city was recognised by the Italian government under the terms of the Lateran Treaty on 11 February 1929.

What is Vatican City known for?

Vatican City is home to major religious and cultural landmarks such as St Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, the Vatican Apostolic Library and the Vatican Museums, which contain some of the world’s most famous artworks. The economy of the city is supported by donations from Catholics, the sale of stamps and souvenirs, museum entrance fees and publication sales. More interestingly, the Vatican City has no taxes and goods are duty-free, making it more and more popular across the global tourism arena. Notably, the population of Vatican city is just 882 days.

Does Vatican City has a railway station?

Surrounded by Rome, Vatican City has had its own railway since 1934, which is the shortest railway system in the world. The Vatican Railway is only 980 feet (300 metres) long and serves a single station called Stazione Vaticana. The track of the Vatican city located in World’s smallest country is standard gauge, connecting to the Italian rail network via a viaduct leading to Roma San Pietro station, near the Vatican Gardens behind St Peter’s Basilica.

Which is the smallest country with no sovereign recognition?

Readers should also know about Sealand, a micro-nation located in the North Sea which is known for being the smallest country in the world without any sovereign recognition. Although the status of the country is disputed as a sovereign state, it is known across the world for its value and unique identity.

