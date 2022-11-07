World’s Tallest Woman Achieves New Heights, Makes Maiden Flight Travel With Special Arrangements | See Pics

The World Guinness Record holder, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is over 7 feet tall took her first flight from Turkey in Istanbul to San Francisco in US

Updated: November 7, 2022 6:22 PM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

World’s Tallest Woman: Turkish Airlines achieved new heights as it made special arrangements to fly world’s tallest woman in the world. The World Guinness Record holder, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is over 7 feet tall took her first flight from Turkey in Istanbul to San Francisco in US. Gelgi travels around by sitting on a wheelchair and while flying, the airlines removed 6 seats to make room for her.

“A flawless journey from start to finish. This was my first plane ride but it certainly won’t be my last,” Gelgi excitedly told her 19,600 Instagram followers of the 14 hour trip. “A heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey,” reported the New York Post.


WORLD’S TALLEST WOMAN’S FIRST FLIGHT PICS

Special arrangements were made to fly world’s tallest woman (Image: Instagram- Rumeysa Gelgi)

Gelgi shared several photos from the ride, which was made possible with the help of Turkish Airlines.

Seats were removed by Turkish Airlines to fly world’s tallest woman (Image: Instagram-Rumeysa Gelgi)

The company took out half a dozen seats from its economy section and replaced it with a specially made stretcher for Gelgi to lie on.

World’s tallest woman shares her experience in her first ever flight

WORLD’S TALLEST WOMAN IS A MULTIPLE RECORD HOLDER

Gelhi was diagonsed with Weaver syndrome. It is a rare genetic condition that causes bone overgrowth. In 2014, at the age of 17, Gelgi was listed as the world’s tallest living teenager.

She hold record for longest finger on a living female (4.40 inches) and the longest back on a living woman (23.58 inches).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RUMEYSA GELGI (@rumeysagelgi)

While she moves around on a wheelchair, Gelgi is able to stand with a help of a cane. In a hope to inspire others Gelgi said, “I was born with extreme physical uniqueness, and wanted to have as much of them recognized and celebrated as possible, hoping to inspire and encourage others with visible differences to do the same thing and be themselves.”

Published Date: November 7, 2022 6:21 PM IST

