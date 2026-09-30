‘Worms in your stomach’: Dad’s fake ultrasound to curb junk food habit sparks parenting debate online | Watch

A father did a fake ultrasound of his daughter using a computer mouse to deal with his daughter's junk food habits. Meanwhile, the online users took it upon themselves to point out the pros and cons of taking this step with his child.

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A viral video showed a man taking an ultrasound of his daughter's stomach. Image Credit: archanasingh085/Instagram

A father took an unusual road to teach his daughter about the harmful effects of junk food on her body, leaving the internet divided over whether frightening a child is appropriate way to teach healthy habits.

What did the video reveal?

A video posted on Instagram by Archana Singh shows a father staging what looks like an ultrasound on his daughter. He runs a computer mouse, hooked up to a laptop, over the child’s belly as if it were a scanner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Singh (@archanasingh085)

On the laptop screen, there seem to be worms in her stomach, the implication being that junk food put them there. Before long, the girl is frightened and in tears, and she runs to her mother to be comforted. She ends up promising to give up junk food.

The text on the video showed, “A father’s fake ultrasound cured her daughter’s junk food habit in one go.”

Also Read | BANNED: Junk food may be banned near Gujarat schools – what is the reason?

Internet reactions

The clip has garnered divided views on social media. While some saw the prank as an effective way of encouraging children to avoid unhealthy food others questioned whether deliberately frightening a child was the right approach. Several users criticized the father for making his daughter cry. Meanwhile, others said such tactics could have a lasting impact on children.

One user wrote, “What a genius father! Damnn i am trying this with my nephews.” Another user commented, “It’s funny and very innocent, but let’s always remember that adults are the ones responsible for what they give to their children.”

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A third user wrote, “Bechari traumatized hojayegi (Poor kid got traumatised).” Another user wrote, “The type of shit I’ll pull to keep my kids on track.”

Some of The other comments included, “The child needs a lawyer,” “Justice for little girl”, and “And then we are surprised when children start lying and deceiving others by telling white lies. I wonder where they learned it from?”