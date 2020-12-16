New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus and the death toll and the subsequent economic loss, world’s iconic Time magazine has crossed its December 2020 cover page with red mark. The magazine has also termed 2020 as ‘worst year ever’. Notably, this is the fifth time in the 100-year history of Time magazine when such a cover page has been released. Also Read - International Flights: Singapore Will Now Allow Business Passengers From All Countries From Next Month

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has caused panic all over the world, causing huge loss to human lives and economy. From the time it has started, the pandemic has killed millions of people across the globe. It has changed everyone’s lives completely. Also Read - Coronavirus: US Regulator Says There is no Safety Concern With Moderna Vaccine

Also Read - Good News for Doctors on COVID Duty! SC Suggests Giving Them Breaks for Working Continuously

For the first time in 1945 – that was 75 years ago, the magazine had crossed its cover page with red mark to commemorate the death of Adolf Hitler, and later that year, a black “X” over Japan’s rising sun marked the end of the war in the Pacific theatre.

The second use of the “X” came in 2003 when the magazine crossed out its cover page to mark Saddam Hussein’s death at the beginning of the Iraq war.

The third “X” on TIME’s cover happened in 2006 when US forces killed Abu Mousab al-Zarqawi, the leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq.

The most recent usage of the “X” was in 2011, for the killing of Osama bin Laden.

From time to time, the Time magazine has changed its cover page and crossed it out with red mark to express solidarity with the occasion.

And significantly, this year, the TIME magazine has used the iconic mark to symbolise the end of the historic year which changed everything. Though the battle to fight against covid 19 still continues, finally the year which gave all the fear of death, loss of loved ones, left millions jobless is coming to an end.

At a time when the world awaits the coronavirus vaccine, life is back on track in most of the countries and people have learned to live with the virus, armed with masks and sanitisers.

As per latest updates, the global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 70,676,944. While 49,127,969 have recovered, 1,587,420 have died so far. The US is the worst-hit country which has 16,020,811 cases, and 299,576 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,796,992 cases, Brazil (6,783,543), Russia (2,569,126), France (2,337,966).