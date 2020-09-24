New Delhi: On Wednesday, Bilkis, the 82-year-old ‘dadi’ who sat at Shaheen Bagh every day during the anti-CAA protest, made it to TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people’s list of 2020. Reacting to the honour, said she was happy to have been recognised by the TIME magazine, but would have been happier had her demand been met. Also Read - Shaheen Bagh's 82-Year-Old Bilkis Named in Time Magazine's List of 100 Most Influential People

Notably, Bilkis became the face of resistance amid the Citizenship Amendment Act protests and attracted national attention for her unwavering determination, despite her old age.

The 82-year-old, along with her two friends Asma Khatoon (90) and Sarwari (75), was at the protest site every day, braving a chilly winter last December, the coldest in over a century. The trio was hailed as “Dadis of Shaheen Bagh” on social media.

“When we told her that she has been declared as one of the most influential people in the world, she just said ‘okay’,” her son Manzoor Ahmad said.

She is not as excited as the family is, Ahmad, who works as a translator, said.

“I am thankful to the almighty. I would have been much happier had our demand been fulfilled…had the government listened to us and given us what we wanted (withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act),” Bilkis said.

“It is sad we had to call the protest off because of the disease (COVID-19). I was there till the end,” she added.

Ahmad said his mother had taken ill in December last year, but she continued going to the protest site. He also said all women in his family participated in the protest.

“We are a joint family. So, the women took turns to participate in the dharna,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana, Professor of Clinical Microbiology Ravindra Gupta, and Google Chief Executive officer Sundar Pichai are the other names who have been named in the list.