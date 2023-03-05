Home

To Eat Or Preserve This ‘Cute Dosa’ Prepared By Artistic Street Vendor? See Viral Video

There are some who display their talents with culinary stuff in a different way and at different places.

Viral Video: What is common among Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, Michael Caines, Jamie Oliver, Bobby Flay, and Giada De Laurentiis? They are among the top chefs in the world. There have been certain strict parameters that they complied with to make it to the list. Also, almost all chefs across the board attend cooking classes, take special lessons, or start under big brands and names.

But then there are some who display their talents with culinary stuff in a different way and at different places. One such talent has been spotted and shared on Twitter by Manoj Kumar @manoj_naandi with the caption, “I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills. #StreetFood #Arakunomics”.

Manoj Kumar @manoj_naandi has shared a video of our star street food vendor and it has gone viral within no time.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills. #StreetFood #Arakunomics pic.twitter.com/h7Bvrs5TTJ — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) March 3, 2023

This is one of the wise, prudent, and practical posts on social media as it not only showcases the talent of the proverbial “roadside food vendor” but can go a long way in getting him more customers and maybe some gourmets who might sponsor him and arrange for next level customised support to his existing talent.

The post has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

