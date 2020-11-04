Needless to say, the pandemic has pushed several countries into a deep economic crisis, leaving people struggling to make ends meet. However, humanity and compassion still exist in this world and many good samaritans have promptly come forward to help others. Also Read - People Not Wearing Masks in Indonesia's Java Made to Dig Graves For COVID-19 Victims As Punishment

In one such noble gesture, a college in Bali has decided to accept coconuts as tuition fees from students on the account of financial troubles. The Venus One Tourism Academy, a hospitality college, has started accepting fees in form of coconuts and other natural products as students struggle to pay tuition fees due to an economic slowdown.

Wayan Pasek Adi Putra, an official at the institute, told The Bali Sun that the coconuts will be used to harvest Virgin Coconut Oil at the school.

“At first we began an instalment program to pay their tuition fees, but now we’ve become even more flexible. Because of this COVID pandemic, we have adopted a flexible policy. We produce virgin coconut oil, so students can pay their tuition by bringing in the coconut” said Putra.

The college has also been accepting payment in the form of moringa leaves and gotu kola leaves, which are being used to produce products including herbal soaps.

Students can also resell their own products to develop their entrepreneurship skills.

“We have to educate them to optimize the natural resources in their surroundings. So when the pandemic is over, they would be more than just a common worker,” added Putra.