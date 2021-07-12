Las Vegas: As many businesses and restaurants remained closed last year due to the deadly pandemic, many people lost their jobs in addition to losing their loved ones to the virus. The same people worked relentlessly to cater to the customers when lockdown restrictions were lifted. Needless to say, the pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health and we all desperately need a break to carry on. A restaurant owner in Louisville thought of the same and treated his employees to a trip to Las Vegas!Also Read - Planning Trip To Hills? You MUST Check These Photos First Yes, a Japanese eatery called ‘Ramen House’, situated in Louisville in Kentucky, shared a photo on Facebook where the team is seen at the airport to go on a trip together. The owner of Ramen House, Jonathan Ham, decided to shut down his restaurant for a week to give his staff a much-deserved break. “Sorry, we are closed this week. our employees have worked so hard and diligently through all the crazy times we went through. They deserve a break. So we’ve decided to take them to Vegas. We will return next week during normal business hours,” the caption said.

“I think people are the most important resource that any business – and especially restaurant – can have,” Ham said. “And that’s why I try to invest as much as I can in my people.”

Restaurant owner Jonathan Ham said nearly a dozen employees went on the trip and that he paid for their plane tickets and lodging. There were some employees who couldn’t go, but Ham said they received bonuses.

The picture has gone viral, and people are touched by the restaurant’s heartfelt gesture. “I already loved y’all’s food but this is amazing, thank you for showing your employees you appreciate them,” one user said. “Never had your food, but definitely will. I love a business that values and appreciates their employees,” another person wrote.

Many commented that other businesses should also take inspiration and reward their hard-working employees. Well, feeling jealous yet?