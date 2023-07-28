Home

‘X-It Of The Bird’: Amul’s Topical On Twitter’s Rebranding To X Is A Hit

Dairy company Amul India shared a humorous topical on social media about their creative interpretation of Twitter’s iconic ‘blue bird’ being rebranded as X.

Amul shares humorous topical on Twitter’s name change to X. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Dairy brand Amul is known for its mouth-watering dairy products and its quirky social media posts on current events. Amul India didn’t miss the chance to comment on Twitter’s name change to X. With their creative interpretation of the micro-blogging platform’s iconic blue bird being rebranded as X, the dairy company shared a humorous topical on social media. The image featured their Amul girl alongside the ‘blue bird’ breaking free from a cage. Amul’s take on Twitter’s name change has garnered a lot of attention.

Amul’s post showcased creativity and wit. The iconic ‘Amul girl’ is captured holding a phone in one hand and a slice of buttered toast in the other with an ‘X’ printed on it. The girl is seen taking photos of the ‘blue bird,’ which appeared to be breaking free from the cage and flying away as the new ‘X’ takes its place. The topical was titled, “X-it of the bird?” and was captioned, “#Amul Topical: Twitter has a new logo!”.

How Instagram Reacted

Soon after Amul India shared the quirky post on Instagram, it went viral in no time. Seeing Amul’s take on the Twitter logo change delighted netizens. Instagram users praised Amul’s marketing team in the comment section. Many even expressed their preference for the bird logo.

An Instagram user wrote, “Always spot on, Amul”. “Respect for the creative team,” commented another. An individual noted, “Power of brainstorming.” A person remarked, “Very sad to say, End of our Era. We all miss you.” An account praised, “This page has one of the most creative teams on the whole internet!”

Amul keeps sharing such fun topicals on social media. Prior to this, the dairy brand celebrated the release of Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer. It shared a post featuring a cartoon representation of the movie’s poster. The topical showcased the protagonist holding a slab of Amul butter, with the text reading, “Oppen Yummier Butter!”

Amul’s topicals have become a signature of the brand, People eagerly wait for the brand’s new creations. It will be fascinating to see what Amul has for us in its next post.

