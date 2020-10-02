Today is Gandhi Jayanti as the nation celebrates the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and remembers his contributions towards the Indian Independence movement. However, for some cinema-obsessed people, it is also the day when Vijay went to Panjim with his family to attend Satsang. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Update: Mohanlal Kickstarts Shooting of The film in Kochi, Shares Pictures From The Set

If you have seen the 2015 popular movie Drishyam, then you may have guessed what we are talking about! For the uninitiated, the reference is to the popular Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran starter movie Drishyam, wherein his character uses this date to create an alibi. In this attempt, he continues to repeat this date to more and more people throughout the film’s course.

October 2 was a crucial part of the plot of this film and even after 5 years, fans still can’t get over it! Ever since 2015, Bollywood fans turn up with the annual reminder to tell you about how Vijay Salgaonkar, along with his family, attended Swami Chinmayananda’s Satsang in Panaji, Goa. They ate pav bhaji in a hotel and returned on October 3.

And this year was no different. Here are some memes:

Yaad hain na Sabko 2 October ko kya tha. This Movie was one of the masterpiece of @ajaydevgn #Drishyam https://t.co/PQpwY8vykz — MouthShut.com (@MouthShut) October 2, 2020

2nd October Kids: Gandhi Jayanti Adults: Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Legends: Today is the day when Vijay Salgaonkar took his family to Panjim for Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang, had pav bhaji and watched a movie.#2October #GandhiJayanti #Drishyam — Ketan Kaul (@kaulketan02) October 1, 2020

It has started. Vijay aur uski family kal Panaji gaye the, satsang me. Pav Bhaji bhi khayi thi. 3 Oct ko vapas agaye.#Drishyam has made a special connection with 2 October. — ƖㄣƖuɐɯpɹ (@rdman141) October 1, 2020

Your annual reminder that today is October 2, when @ajaydevgn went to Panjim with his family to attend Satsang. They stayed in a hotel, had paav bhaji, and watched a movie and returned the following day 🌸#Drishyam — Raj singh (@singhraj2698) October 2, 2020

Important notice: 2 October shanivar ko Vijay or family Panaji gye the satsang mein ,whan pav bhaji khai aur 3 October ravivar ko wapas aae the.

.#Drishyam #2ndoctober — Nimisha Jha (@__nimishajha) October 1, 2020

Haven’t seen the movie yet? Do give it a watch!