Today is Gandhi Jayanti as the nation celebrates the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and remembers his contributions towards the Indian Independence movement. However, for some cinema-obsessed people, it is also the day when Vijay went to Panjim with his family to attend Satsang. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Update: Mohanlal Kickstarts Shooting of The film in Kochi, Shares Pictures From The Set
If you have seen the 2015 popular movie Drishyam, then you may have guessed what we are talking about! For the uninitiated, the reference is to the popular Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran starter movie Drishyam, wherein his character uses this date to create an alibi. In this attempt, he continues to repeat this date to more and more people throughout the film’s course.
October 2 was a crucial part of the plot of this film and even after 5 years, fans still can’t get over it! Ever since 2015, Bollywood fans turn up with the annual reminder to tell you about how Vijay Salgaonkar, along with his family, attended Swami Chinmayananda’s Satsang in Panaji, Goa. They ate pav bhaji in a hotel and returned on October 3.
And this year was no different. Here are some memes:
Haven’t seen the movie yet? Do give it a watch!