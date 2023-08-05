Home

‘Lappu Sa Sachin’: Artist Turns Seema Haider’s Neighbour Rant Into Viral Song

Viral Video: Now, an artist has transformed that amusing viral rant into an intriguing song that you won’t want to miss.

Yashraj Mukhate has turned the viral 'Lappu Sachin' rant into a peppy track. | Photo: Yashraj Instagram

Artist Turns Rant Into Viral Song: With the continuous development in the case, Seema Haider is still making headlines every day, and the internet is buzzing with her recent videos. One such video that went incredibly viral was of a woman, Sachin Meena’s neighbour, who became famous for her ‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ rant while referring to Seema Haider and Sachin’s cross-border love story.

Now, an artist has transformed that amusing viral rant into an intriguing song that you won’t want to miss. Music producer Yashraj Mukhate, renowned for creating catchy remixes, composed this lively track that rapidly gained viral attention shortly after being released online.

Yashraj shared the track on his Instagram with the caption “LAPPU SA SACHIN.” He

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Since being shared the clip has garnered over 2 lakh views and received more than 1.5 likes. The post has also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comments section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Hahaha Never expected this though,” an Insta user commented.

“Ab aise bologe aap sab to maan jaunga thik hai,” joked the second person.

“Didn’t expect the ending like that,” said another Insta user.

“From Sachin Sachinn in 2013 to lappu sa Sachin in 2023, we came really far,” said another.

“Jhingur Sachin also deserves pyar,” joked a user.

Yashraj has a large following of over 2 million on Instagram and is famous for his creative remixes, like the one he did with “Rasode Mein Kaun Thaa.”

Lappu Sa Sachin Video

In the meantime, a video involving Sachin’s neighbour became popular on the internet. In the video, the woman criticised the couple, suggesting that Sachin wasn’t particularly extraordinary, and this raised questions about why Seema had crossed the border. This woman’s comments, including the phrase “lappu sa Sachin,” have now been turned into a track by Yashraj Mukhate.

Seema Haider

Talking about Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman has been in the news since July 2023. She made a bold move by crossing the international border to be with her Indian partner, Sachin Meena. Their love story began in 2019 when they met while playing the online game PUBG. Seema is from Pakistan, and Sachin is from Greater Noida.

As time passed, their feelings for each other grew stronger. This led Seema to make a difficult choice: she decided to leave her home country and enter India illegally to be with Sachin. It’s important to note that Seema was already married and has four children.

