New Delhi: After removing the Mitron app, Google Play Store has now taken down the viral ”Remove China Apps” that claims to identify China-made apps on your smartphone. Riding on the anti-China sentiment, the app developed by OneTouch AppLabs, based in Jaipur, was released on Google Play Store on May 17. Also Read - Android App That Detects All Chinese Apps on Your Phone Goes Viral, Crosses 20 Lakh Downloads

The popularity of the Remove China Apps came amid border tensions between India and China in Ladakh and calls by Indian activists to boycott Chinese products.

The app received positive reviews with 4.9 rating on Google Play Store and had been downloaded over 5 million times since its launch.

INDIA: Viral mobile app with a 4.9 rating, called 'Remove China Apps', becomes unavailable on the Google Play Store. pic.twitter.com/pnsCJW8SBK — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) June 2, 2020

In a tweet late on Tuesday, OneTouch AppLabs confirmed that Google has “suspended” the app. “Dear Friends, Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store. Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks…,” read the tweet.

Dear Friends, Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store.

Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks.

"You Are Awesome" TIP

Its easy to find the origin of any app by searching on google

by typing

<AppName> origin country Stay Tuned !! Stay Safe!! — onetouchapplabs (@onetouchapplabs) June 2, 2020

According to a report by TechCrunch, Google pulled the app from the Play store for violating the “Deceptive Behaviour policy”.

Here’s what the policy says, ” We don’t allow apps that attempt to deceive users or enable dishonest behavior including but not limited to apps which are determined to be functionally impossible. Apps must provide an accurate disclosure, description and images/video of their functionality in all parts of the metadata and should perform as reasonably expected by the user.”

Silly of @GooglePlay! Already an apk file of this is available and a chart listing Chinese Apps has been going viral on Indian Whatsapp groups. — Devika (@Dayweekaa) June 2, 2020

Google on Tuesday removed another popular app, Mitron, from its Play Store for allegedly violating its spam and minimum functionality policy. The removal of the app came soon after reports emerged that the Mitron app is a repackaged version of TicTic, which is a TikTok clone.

