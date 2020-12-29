By now, most of us must might just be wishing for this awful year to end. Needless to say, 2020 was terrible and disastrous for most of the people in the world, pushing them into emotional despair and financial struggles. In just the span of a year, which felt like an eternity, we have gone through COVID-19 pandemic, floods, forest fires, cyclones, political upheavals and a lot more! Also Read - Year Ender 2020: Indian States That Witnessed High-voltage Political Drama This Year | Check Full List

However, as they say, every cloud has a silver lining and despite adversities, human will triumphs above all. Looking back, here are a few positive and hopeful things that happened this year:

First cheetah cubs were born through IVF

In February 2020, two cheetah cubs were born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer into a surrogate mother for the first time. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium termed it as”groundbreaking scientific breakthrough.”

Two cheetah cubs have been born through IVF and embryo transfer into a surrogate mother at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This is a ‘ground breaking scientific breakthrough’ towards captive breeding and species conservation. PC: Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo @ColumbusZoo pic.twitter.com/UMVtG49Kz6 — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) February 24, 2020

Another person was cured of HIV

After Timothy Ray Brown, a man in London became the second person ever cured of HIV, bringing a ray of hope to millions of patients across the world who still face discrimination. The patient, identified as Adam Castillejo, underwent a stem cell transplant treatment and doctors said they found no trace of infection 30 months after he stopped the treatment.

Same-sex marriage legalized in Costa Rica:

In May 2020, Costa Rica legalized same-sex marriages, making it the first country in Central America to do so after a landmark court ruling. Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya were the first same-sex couple to marry in the country, as marriage equality became legal. The pictures of the beautiful ceremony went viral, proving Love is Love!

History made in #CostaRica: Same-sex marriage legalized.

At midnight Supreme Court ruling came into force, and Costa Rica became first Central American country to allow #LGBT couples to get married. pic.twitter.com/lZDQlR7cQL — Eli Dror (@edrormba) May 26, 2020

Nature reclaimed its space:

With factories, industries and offices closed due to lockdown, mother nature peacefully reclaimed its space, which also came as a wake up call for the human race. The air quality improved drastically, carbon emissions reduced and dolphins, olive ridley turtles, deers, and nilgais were spotted walking the streets, making us aware of the importance of co-existence.

Nature rebooting itself 💚

A herd of Spotted deer on the road to Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/eJrCTzjRzp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

The internet came together to help citizens in need:

In response to all the hate and trolling that is very much prevalent online, the positive impact of social media was also in full display this year. Many people came to the rescue of other fellow citizens who were left aggrieved by Covid-19 and the lockdown. Joining hands, good Samaritans ensured that migrant workers, elderly people in need like Baba ka Dhaba’s owner and others, receive help and timely support.

#WATCH: "It feels like whole India is with us. Everyone is helping us", says Kanta Prasad, owner of #BabaKaDhabha. The stall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar saw heavy footfall of customers after a video of the owner couple went viral. pic.twitter.com/nNpne6Arqs — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Africa was declared free of polio

Africa is free from wild poliovirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on August 25, bringing joy and recognition to decades of work by a coalition of international health bodies, national and local governments. An historic day for #Africa!🌍🥳@WHO African Region is officially declared free of wild polio! Congratulations to all countries, partners & health workers. 👉🏿https://t.co/qTH9ZPoiaz#poliofree👏🏿 #africakicksoutwildpolio👏🏿 #RC70AFRO pic.twitter.com/2dKdZgrFNJ — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) August 25, 2020 Nigeria became the last African country to be declared free from wild polio, having accounted for more than half of all global cases less than a decade ago, as per a BBC report. The disease is now only found in Afghanistan and Pakistan and hopefully it will get eradicated from there soon.

First new coral reef found in 120 years

In November this year, Australian scientists discovered a massive detached coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef, and it was the first to have been discovered in the region in 120 years. The that has been discovered is 500m tall– taller than the Empire State Building and the Sydney Tower.

An enormous coral reef has been found at the northern tip of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the first such discovery in 120 years, scientists say. At 500m high, the reef is taller than the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. and discovered up to 30 new species pic.twitter.com/gtuyPwQTGj — NATA (@NATA69716044) October 28, 2020

Kamala Harris becomes first female vice president

On November 7, Kamala Harris shattered barriers and made history as the first Black woman to be elected as vice president of the United States.

“While I may be the first woman in this office,” Harris said, “I will not be the last.” An important milestone in history, Harris’ journey will continue to serve as inspiration for a generation of women and girls.

While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last—because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

Here’s hoping 2021 goes easy on us, and brings only peace to our lives!