Year Ender 2023: Glimpse Of Posts On Chandrayaan-3 Mission That Went Crazy Viral

Year Ender 2023: Here are some posts by prominent personalities and space agencies regarding Chandrayaan-3 that went viral on the internet.

Year Ender 2023: 2023 has been very significant as far as space exploration and research is concerned. The space mission launched this year across the world have extended our reach into the vast universe. There is no doubt that the year is historic for India as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon, making it the only country to have achieved it. With this marvellous achievement, the nation has joined the elite club of the countries that landed on the lunar surface – USA, Russia, and China. As the year inches closer to an end, we have curated some posts of some prominent figures and other space agencies related to the success of Chandrayaan-3’s success. Let’s take a look at these posts that went viral on the internet.

Elon Musk’s Response

Former journalist Cindy Pom was amazed with India’s success and that too with a low budget if we compare to other countries’ space programs. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Kinda crazy when you realize India’s budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M)”. This tweet quickly captured the attention of many, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. “Good for India!.” on her Tweet, SpaceX chief Elon Musk replied, “Good for India.”

Kinda crazy when you realize India’s budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M)😯🚀 #Chandrayaan3 #moonlanding pic.twitter.com/r2ejJWbKwJ — Newsthink (@Newsthink) August 21, 2023

Neal Mohan

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan took to X (formerly Twitter) and informed that ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission live steam became the most-watched live stream worldwide. Resharing YouTube India’s post he wrote on X, “This was so exciting to watch—congratulations to the whole team at ISRO. 8M concurrent viewers are incredible!”

This was so exciting to watch – congratulations to the whole team at @isro. 8M concurrent viewers is incredible! https://t.co/PM3MJgkPrE — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) September 14, 2023

NASA

American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) congratulated ISRO for its historic success and shared a very special picture a day after the launch. A space agency posted a tweet showing the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface.

.@NASA‘s LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface. The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug. 23, 2023, about 600 kilometers from the Moon’s South Pole. MORE >> https://t.co/phmOblRlGO pic.twitter.com/CyhFrnvTjT — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) September 5, 2023

ISRO’s Update Chandrayaan-3:

“In another unique experiment, like the hop experiment on the Vikram Lander, the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 was moved from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around Earth,” the Indian space agency shared in a blog.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from Sriharikota on July 14 this year. The spacecraft that carried Vikram lander and Pragyan rover reached the Moon on August 23. Than after the successful soft landing, the rover experimented the lunar soil for 14 days, sending data of the research back to ISRO. The space agency termed “The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 have been completely met”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.