Top 10 Viral Videos Of 2022 That Took Internet By Storm in India | Year Ender

Trending News: We can debate about the downsides of this social media boom we’ve seen in the past few years and complain about how addicted it has made everyone to their phones for hours. While TikTok is banned, scrolling on Instagram reels, YouTube Shorts, Facebook videos gives us the same dopamine hit every few seconds and before we know it, we have wasted hours on our feeds. But is it so bad to watch a dog video or see a funny and relatable skit by an influencer, which makes you smile and forget about your bad day? These funny little videos have become a sort of love language as people share them with their friends, partners, or loved ones, and spread the joy. They have also become a light and joyful topic to discuss among coworkers, family, or friends. So, just like last year, India.com has compiled a list of the ten most viral videos that were the talk of the town in 2022. Take a look at them below.

HERE ARE THE TOP 10 VIRAL VIDEOS THAT TOOK SOCIAL MEDIA BY STORM IN INDIA IN 2022:

1. Pakistani Girl’s Dance On Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja

This video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the remixed version of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar at a wedding reception is all you can see these days whenever you opened Instagram. Her graceful moves in loose-fitted green clothes won the hearts of millions in India. Many women, influencers, and even celebs like Katrina Kaif have used the trending song to post reels.

2. Quick Style’s Viral Kala Chashma Choreography

Just a few months, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style blew up on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a crew member’s wedding. Now, more and more Instagram users are getting on their dance trends, using choreography from Quick Style’s viral performance. The dance group posted bits of the performance on Instagram initially and soon took the internet by storm. The first reel, Kala Chashma, turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif loved their dance. full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.

Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Many people, influencers, and celebs started copying the same steps used by Quick Style in their choreography of Kala Chashma, Sadi Gali, Chura Ke Dil Mera and other songs because they’re just so amazing. The signature move in the dance trend involves one person pretending to fall as the song begins then getting on all fours and twerking their back to the beats.

3. Brother-Sister Duo’s Viral ‘Yeh Mera Bhai Hai’ Reel

Two little kids went crazy viral on Instagram a few months ago because of the adorable way they were filming a video together. The hilarious video showed siblings Zarah and Zohan introducing themselves to the internet. “Yeh mera bhai hai….” the little girl says, waiting for her brother to introduce her. When he doesn’t, she helps him by whispering, “Bolo na meri behen hai”.

“Yeh meri behen hai,” the little boy wearing specs finally says. The two then smile adorably, knowing that they messed up their ‘intro’. “Yeh mera bhai hai, main iski behen hun,” the little girl reiterates. The boy then says that they’re having noodle eating competition.

4. ‘I Am Mr McAdams’

This was probably one of the funniest bloopers in the history of Indian news as a famous anchor, Rahul Shivshankar – who’s also the editor-in-chief of Times Now, scolded a guest for more than a minute live on air, before realising he was shouting at the wrong person. The clip, which triggered a hilarious memefest on Twitter, shows the news anchor scolding Bohdan Nahaylo presuming he is Daniel McAdams. “Daniel McAdams, just take a bit of a chill pill, I didn’t even address to you, relax, calm down. If you are so concerned about Ukrainians….get off the fence and send your forces and put boots on the ground, don’t lecture us here in India,” the anchor said.

After a little while, McAdams just couldn’t take it and retorted, “Dear host, I have not said a word yet. I don’t know why you’re yelling at me.” Failing to realise his error, the anchor replied, “I’m not yelling at you. I’m talking about Mr McAdams.” “I am Mr McAdams!” McAdams finally burst out.

5. Tiger Shroff’s Choti Bachi Ho Kya Dialogue

In April 2022, #ChotiBachiHoKya was trending on Twitter and netizens were flooded the hashtag with memes and jokes. The dialogue ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?’ is from Tiger Shroff’s 2014 film Heropanti. So why did it go viral years later? A mimicry artist made imitated Tiger Shroff’s dialogue by combining two dialogues from the movie with a Hera Pheri scene. Ahead of the release of Heropanti 2, the overnight internet star recreated the viral reel ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?’ with Tiger Shroff himself.

6. Kacha Badam

In February, Kacha Badam became one of the biggest viral trends which started after a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal turned into an overnight internet sensation after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats.

7. Kili And Neema Paul Lip-Sync To Raatan Lambiyan

Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The content creator was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania and was even mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

In 2022, Kili Paul’s Instagram saw a massive growth as desi netizens continued to watch all his latest lip-sync and dance reels on Bollywood songs. He now has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram.

8. Bride’s Father Grooves To Pushpa Song Oo Antava

A desi bride’s father set the dance floor on fire with killer moves on the famous song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun. The guests could be heard cheering loudly as the bride’s dad wowed everyone with his epic thumkas and sexy dance moves. Netizens were a huge fan of the man’s dance performance saying the uncle ‘Killed it!’

9. Yashraj Mukhate’s Remix Of Shehnaaz Gill’s Boring Day Dialogue

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular former Bigg Boss contestants who went viral several times for funny quotes such as ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta’. Music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who went crazy viral for remixing the Pawri girl’s dialogue in a song made a ‘Tommy’ dialogue remix and another with Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Such a boring day’ dialogue in January 2022. The video has over 18 million views on YouTube.

10. Tejasswi Prakash’s Jab Walk Karte Hai Dialogue

Another popular Bigg Boss contestant, Tejasswi Prakash, who starred in hit daily soap Naagin 6, went viral for a funny dialogue from the show. In the viral clip, the TV actress says, “Jab walk karte hain tab time nahi dekhte…” This was recreated by many social media users and even Bollywood actor Jhanvi Kapoor.