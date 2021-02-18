New Delhi: Whether it’s India or Pakistan, everyone on both sides of the border currently seem to be obsessed with the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend. With brands and celebrities jumping on the bandwagon by recreating their own versions of the viral trend, leading dairy giant Amul which is known for making cartoons on topical issues, also joined the ‘pawri’! Well, there’s no doubt about the fact that Amul has one of the most creative and relevant advertisements ever. Also Read - Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Viral Video of Monkeys Sharing & Eating Cake is The Sweetest Thing on Internet Today | Watch

On Thursday, Amul shared a quirky cartoon on Twitter showing three girls having a breakfast party, with them saying, ”Yeh humari pav tea ho rahi hai!’ Amul shared the doodle with the caption, ”#Amul Topical: Video sparks social media trend!

Watch the cute picture here:

Amul’s adorable cartoon has gone viral, with reactions pouring in.

I think you guys were the first one to make memes in the country. Even before meme culture was discovered. — रौ न क (@hashtag_raunak) February 18, 2021

Brilliant @Amul_Coop! You're always the best with your creatives. — Nirav Nagda (@niravnagda11) February 18, 2021

😂😂😂

That's some serious creativity..

Amazing.. 🤣😂🤣😂✌✌ — Pratik Jain (@drpratikjain) February 18, 2021

What a creative team u have 👏👏 — SR Singh (@singh_UP11) February 18, 2021

What a creative team u have 👏👏 — SR Singh (@singh_UP11) February 18, 2021

The viral trend started soon after social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s video went viral in which she is seen to be vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she can be heard saying, “Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party).”

The viral video was posted as a joke by Dananeer while she was vacationing with her friends in a hilly area of Pakistan. She had shared the video with her followers with the caption, “No one: When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai haai. This is the gold content you guys signed up for. 10/10 meme material (sic).”