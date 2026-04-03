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Pet dogs cry, stop bride from leaving; This emotionally charged viral video will make you cry

Pet dogs cry, stop bride from leaving; This emotionally charged viral video will make you cry

When the bride is just about to leave with the groom, her attention is drawn by her pet dogs, who are crying from the roof.

(Videograbs)

New Delhi: There are moments in life when we eagerly wait for a moment to occur. And when that moment arrives, we are full of joy, satisfaction, and a feeling of contentment. It is like a dream come true or a prayer answered. Sometimes, we want to live in that moment forever. It is like you are waiting eagerly for someone at a railway station, and the first sight of the train sends down a soft, tickly sensation across the body. Similarly, there are times when you are waiting for a very special occasion to take place, and when that moment arrives, you are extremely grateful.

One such moment is marriage. It’s a humongous occasion for the families, the bride and the groom. After all the rituals are done with, the final and most emotionally charged ritual is the ‘vidaai (farewell)’ of the bride to her in-laws’ house with the groom. The parents, close relatives, and friends of the bride cry their hearts out as she walks away. The viral video that we are sharing with you shows one such occasion. When the bride is just about to leave with the groom, her attention is drawn by her pet dogs, who are crying from the roof. The next moment, the three of them start wailing and try to stop her from leaving the house.

Watch The Video Here

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This once again proves that animals have feelings too, maybe more than we do. What is your opinion about this? Tell us.

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The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Fitwithtanyaa: I chose to take mine along… and I’m forever grateful to have a husband who loves them just as deeply ❤️

Krabhishekee: @fitwithtanyaa I must say, that’s definitely one of THE BEST GIFT you got from him ❤️❤️❤️

Fitwithtanyaa: @krabhishekee Absolutely!

__sheisfire__: @fitwithtanyaa lucky u❤️

swag.rath: @fitwithtanyaa soo apne khushi kliye dog ko mummy papa se alg krdia

fitwithtanyaa: Main hi mummy hu uski. My husband is her “dadda”. She was 2 years old when I got married. She is now 13 years old. Had a blast with us. Stop finding negativity in everything.

swag.rath: @fitwithtanyaa so until 2 years she had no interaction with your parents(assuming you lived wkth your parents along with ykur dog). And where did you find the negative part ? I was just genuinely concerned as so many people in the cmnt mentioned to take the dog. So parents will say bye to their daughter as well as their beloved dog. Guess you’re the negative one for getting triggered. I hope you feel better.

Fitwithtanyaa: Not everyone is fond of pets. When I brought my dog home without asking (I was 21), my parents weren’t happy at all and they even asked me to take her with me when I got married. See? Not everyone can explain the entire story on comments like this. Don’t judge.

ashwani01004: This made emotional and i cried watching the love ❤️

rimsha.9025: Hard moment for every girls

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