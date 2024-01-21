Home

‘Yeh To Bahut Hi Ganda Sa…’, Man Orders Rs 1.13 Lakh Laptop From Flipkart, Receives THIS: WATCH VIDEO

In one of the latest incidents, we came across the Republic Day sale of a renowned online shopping portal.

These kinds of incidents do make a noise.

Rs 1.13 Lakh Laptop: How many times we have come across incidents of wrong, below-standard, or damaged products being delivered by some of the best, most famous, and preferred e-commerce websites?

In one of the latest incidents, we came through the Republic Day sale of the renowned online shopping portal Flipkart where a man bought an expensive laptop worth Rs 1.13 lakh only to find that Flipkart had sent him “some old discarded laptop” instead.

The man identified on social media platform X as Souro Mukherjee (Gutenberg) @souro9737 has shared his story in the form of a video with the caption: “I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale and I received some old discarded laptop. Never trust products ordered from online platforms. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart #flipkartscam”.

I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale and I received some old discarded laptop.

Never trust products ordered from online platforms. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart #flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/EMEBBhnh2V — Souro Mukherjee (Gutenberg) (@souro9737) January 14, 2024

The irony is that while unboxing the parcel, Souro Mukherjee (Gutenberg) is chatting with the delivery executive and inquiring about the precautions the company and delivery executives take to handle the goods so that they don’t get damaged. Along with the chit-chat, Souro is capturing the moments on camera.

He can be heard venting out his hurt feelings, though in a low tone, as he says “yeh to bahut hi ganda sa kuch alag hi laptop hai yeh (this is a low-quality and entirely different laptop)”.

Give him a break because he sounds very excited right from the delivery to the unboxing as he must have anticipated the best deal of his dreams which was shattered when the actual product was shown and reality dawned on him.

In their response, Flipkart FlipkartSupport @flipkartsupport posted: “Please do not share your order specific details or personal details on this social platform as they are visible to all. Kindly reach out to us via DM to ensure your details are secure. (2/3) http://fkrt.it/c5DoDjNN. To ensure your privacy, please delete your order details from this social platform”.

Please do not share your order specific details or personal details on this social platform as they are visible to all. Kindly reach out to us via DM to ensure your details are secure. (2/3) https://t.co/lE2Sm2ajfD — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) January 14, 2024

To ensure your privacy, please delete your order details from this social platform. (2/2) https://t.co/8XaOc0Dxcw — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) January 14, 2024

Now, these kinds of incidents do make a noise but we leave it to the judgment and acumen of the buyers and fully believe that the other party too deserves to put forth their case.

