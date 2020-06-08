Guwahati: At a time when the Kerala elephant incident and cruelty meted on a pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh are making citizens fume, yet another incident of brutality on animals has come to the fore. Also Read - After Kerala Elephant, Twitter Trends #JusticeForNandini as Cow in Himachal Pradesh Fed Crackers

On Sunday, a leopard was mercilessly lynched to death by a group of people in the Katahbari area of Gorchuk in Guwahati. Not just that, teeth and nails of the animal were removed after it was killed and videos circulating on social media showed people parading the dead animal.

Locals kill leopard in Guwahati, Assam. Locals are seen carrying out a procession with carcass. pic.twitter.com/bKBDFGaxSB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 7, 2020

According to reports, the leopard who had not eaten for days strayed in the area and was first trapped by some of the residents in the morning, but it escaped.

Later, locals followed the leopard into the forest, caught it and killed it around 10 am.

Some residents say that the incident could have been avoided had the forest department acted promptly as they were alerted about a trapped leopard at 5 AM on Sunday but before they reached the spot, it had fled.

“It was an 8-year-old male leopard which had been initially caught with a rope trap by the locals. Since the animal’s teeth were also removed, they will also be charged with a case of poaching,” said Rajib Baruah, DFO, Kamrup East Division, told The Indian Express.

”The leopard had not disturbed anyone nor had he damaged anything. So there was really no provocation of attack,” he further said.

Social media was enraged by the news and demanded justice for the poor animal:

After a disturbing incident of death of pregnant elephant in Kerala, another incident of Leopard killing has surfaced in Assam. I urge YOU all to take the LEAD in your respective regions & spread the message of #CompassionForAnimals. Who would like to volunteer?🙏 — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) June 7, 2020

poaching Rhinos in Assam, then Kill an Elephant in Kerala, then offer fire-crackers to Cow in Himachal and now, Leopard beaten to death in Assam…Y humans are behaving like Animals…? — BrooklynT (@Brookly69478760) June 8, 2020

What happened to us? Kerala, then Himachal and now Assam!!! The poor leopard must be given justice. — Samik Chatterjee (@SamikChatterj10) June 8, 2020

This Time in Assam. Leopard killed in Guwahati, Today. Took away its skin, tooth, nails before the leopard died. We again failed as Humans.

We have no right to live anymore. pic.twitter.com/nSCVxOq7vE — Subhasish Paul (@subhasi23031990) June 7, 2020

There’s people in Assam taking out a triumphant procession after killing a leopard. Nobody seems care because it didn’t happen in Mallapuram — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) June 7, 2020

As per the police, five adults and a minor have been arrested in Guwahati for killing the animal, and investigations are underway to arrest others involved in the act. This is the fifth death of leopards this year in the state.