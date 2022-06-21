International Yoga Day 2022: People from all walks to life were seen celebrating Yoga across the country and world on the International Yoga Day 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several ministers, ITBP troops and others marked the mega event. Social media witnessed a flurry of messages, videos and images of people performing different Yoga asanas worldwide. But what caught everyone’s attention this year was dogs performing yoga asanas. Four-legged, ferocious yet cute Indian Army canine warriors also joined the bandwagon and performed yoga asanas on International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: ITBP Troops Perform Yoga At 17,000 Feet In Snow-Covered Ladakh. See Incredible Pics

In photos shared by news agency ANI, the Army canine warriors were seen performing Yoga asanas in sync along with the soldiers. Their cute little yoga routine has gone viral on social media and people are just in aww for the pawsome moments. Sounds unbelievable? See for yourself here!

Get ready to for a long “awwww”!

The canine warriors are extremely well-trained and their asanas stand as a cute testimony to it.

What a view to raise your head in pose only to see the cute boopity boop noses and eyes looking at you!

The Army dogs showcased a cute little routine with their respective trainers. Labradors and German Shepherds are said to have exceptional intelligence levels and can be quite ferocious as well. These canines performed yoga asanas in sync with their paws stretched out. A sight to behold, the canine warriors are winning hearts over the internet!