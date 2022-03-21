New Delhi: A 125-year-old yoga practitioner, Swami Sivananda, was awarded Padma Shri on Monday, for his contribution to the field of Yoga. Sivananda is perhaps the oldest Padma award winner in the history of the country and is described as ‘Yog Sevak’. In a video released by news agency ANI, Swami Sivananda can be seen bowing down to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi before receiving the award.Also Read - N Biren Singh Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Manipur for Second Straight Term

#WATCH Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind, for his contribution in the field of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/fMcClzmNye — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Swami Sivananda continues to serve all around him, despite his humble origins. He has been practicing and teaching yoga at Kashi's ghats for over three decades.

A 91-year-old woman who organised ‘Cloth Bank’ for Kutch flood victims, an 82-year-old orthopaedic surgeon fighting against polio and a 33-year-old martial arts from Kashmir’s Bandipora are among a clutch of ‘unsung and unique heroes’ who were awarded for Padma Shri.