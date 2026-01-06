Home

Yoga murals of women in Gwalior defaced with vulgar scratches, viral video triggers public anger

Yoga murals in Gwalior were vandalised with vulgar scratches, triggering outrage after a video went viral. Authorities are investigating as residents restore the defaced public artwork across the city streets.

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: A stretch of public murals showing women in yoga poses was found defaced with vulgar scratches in Gwalior, sparking widespread criticism and online outrage. The incident was captured in a video that went viral on social media, raising concerns about respect for public art and women in public spaces.

Viral Clip Shows Damage to Public Wall Art

A video circulating widely on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) shows a roadside wall painted with silhouettes of women performing yoga asanas. These murals were part of a civic beautification effort but were deliberately scratched at various points, distorting the artwork.

True civic responsibility. ❣️ A boy from Gwalior stepped forward and painted over the portions of paintings that were objectifying women’s private bodies. https://t.co/pOtTuIXZGx pic.twitter.com/wnSeOg5ToL — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) January 5, 2026

The scratches appear targeted, transforming simple female forms into images with crude and vulgar marks. Social media users reacted swiftly after the clip was shared online, with many expressing shock and disappointment.

Public Reaction: ‘Disrespect Beyond Art’

The video has ignited debate across social media, with users condemning the act as a sign of deeper societal issues. Many described the defacement as not just vandalism but a reflection of disrespect toward women. One social media post stated that even art meant to celebrate health and discipline could not escape objectification.

Some users also linked the incident to broader concerns about women’s safety and civic sense in public life. Others questioned how even faceless representations of female figures were targeted despite not showing any identifying features.

Restoration Efforts Begin Amid Outrage

In response to the public outcry, local residents took it upon themselves to repaint and restore parts of the damaged murals. Videos shared online show volunteers covering over the vulgar markings and attempting to return the artwork to its original form.

While the initial act of vandalism has drawn criticism, the community-led restoration effort has been appreciated as a positive reaction to the incident.

Officials Are Yet to Identify Culprits

As of now, no arrests have been reported. Local authorities in Gwalior are reviewing the viral footage and are said to be investigating the matter, although details on suspects or leads have not been officially disclosed.

The incident has prompted civil society groups and online commentators to call for better protection of public spaces and more awareness about respectful behaviour. The vandalism of the yoga murals has thus become a flashpoint for discussions about civic responsibility and gender sensitivity.

