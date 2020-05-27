Gandhinagar: Prahlad Jani aka Chunriwala Mataji, a Yogi who claimed to have survived without food or water for 76 years, died on Tuesday morning in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. He was 90 years old. Also Read - Gujarat HC Pulls up State Govt, Calls Main COVID-19 Facility 'as Good as Dungeon, May be Even Worse'

Sheetal Chaudhary, who lived next door to Jani told AFP, ”He died early Tuesday morning at his residence due to old age. He was rushed to hospital after midnight, but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors there.”

As per latest reports, Jani’s body has been kept at the ashram for people to pay their last respects and he will be cremated on Thursday.

The Mystic Yogi

Hailing from Gujarat’s Charada village, Jani left his parent’s house at the age of 10 in pursuit of ”spiritual experience”. Being a devout believer of goddess Amba, he dressed in a red saree and wore a nose ring, because of which, he was known as Chunriwala Mataji.

He claimed that he had stopped taking food and water at the age of 14, and survived only on air, because the Goddess sustained him. He said that he only came in contact with water when he had to take a shower or gargle.

Before his death, he was living in a cave near Ambaji temple on the hill of Banaskantha, 180 km from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Jani’s claims of surviving without food or water made international headlines and scientists had even tested them in 2003 and 2010.

After observing him for 14 days, scientists and doctors from the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) said that Jani had “some extreme form of adaptation to starvation and water restrictions”.