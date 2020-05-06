Ever since the decision of the government to allow liquor shops to open after being closed for six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been a number of pictures and videos that have come out. While some were bad, such as the number of people standing in close proximity to one another as they waited in line to procure their drinks, others were funny, like the tipplers being applauded for helping the country’s economy. Also Read - Trending News Today May 6, 2020: With Masks & Umbrellas, People in Nainital Brave Rain & Hailstorm to Buy Alcohol | Watch Viral Video

There have been many pictures and videos that have surfaced showing people standing in never ending queues for long hours outside liquor stores all over the country so they can buy their drinks. Another video that has emerged and was shared by ANI is of a man in Chander Nagar area of Delhi showering flowers on the tipplers waiting in line. As he passed them by, he was asked what he was doing, and he said, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money".

The hilarious post, which ANI shared on its Twitter page, has been retweeted over 4000 times and has already garnered over 14,000 likes, and also reactions.

Economy ka warrior kaisa chahiye

Aisa chahiye aisa chahiye… pic.twitter.com/UoVF7xIG34 — Ayaan 🇮🇳 (Stay Home) (@ShaafiAyaan) May 5, 2020

Other Citizens to Drinkers : pic.twitter.com/mV2Kg8iN6t — BROSKI (@xDDDGuy) May 5, 2020

Kaun Kambakht peeta hai, Peene Ya Jeene Marne ke Liye ! Yeh toh Economy sudhaarne ke liye peete hain…….😂 pic.twitter.com/zK5XlEMXom — Syed Rafi – నేను తెలుగు ‘వాడి’ని. (@syedrafi) May 5, 2020

Contributed my share to the economy today… pic.twitter.com/xuqJTG9Ryp — just Indian (@SinghDude093) May 5, 2020

The government had allowed liquor stores to reopen from May 4 with conditions and only in limited areas. Those in non-containment zones were allowed to open their shops till 7 pm, and they were to allow only five people at a time to enter.