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You can even talk to me about sex: Trumps slip of tongue during press conference; Watch Video

‘You can even talk to me about sex’: Trump’s slip of tongue during press conference; Watch Video

Trump claimed that Tehran's leadership structure has been completely dismantled.

(Image: X/@EricLDaugh)

New Delhi: While a serious and destructive conflict is underway between the US, Israel, and Iran on one front, US President Donald Trump continues to dominate headlines on another, thanks to his eccentric statements. Recently, he once again delivered a remark of this very nature. On Friday, while speaking to journalists following the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Florida, Trump made a comment that caused the entire auditorium to erupt in laughter. However, his critics have not taken to this matter kindly and are criticizing this type of statement.

You Can Even Talk To Me About Sex: Trump

During the press conference, he stated, “I am not one of those politicians who dodge questions.” Trump went on to say, “Now, I will take a few questions. You can ask me anything; you can even talk to me about sex. You can talk about whatever comes to mind. I am here for you. I am not like those leaders who avoid questions.” No sooner had Trump said this than all the journalists present began laughing heartily. This short video clip of Trump is currently going viral across social media platforms.

Watch The Video Here

LMFAO! PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Ask me anything you want. You can talk s*x! You can talk—whatever the HELL you want! I’m here for you!” There will never be another like him pic.twitter.com/EIm4kn472Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

Iran Is Begging For Talks: Trump

During his address at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit, Trump once again made a major statement regarding Iran. He asserted that Iran’s leadership has been dismantled and that its military has been significantly weakened as a result of major U.S. operations. He further claimed that Tehran is “begging” for negotiations.

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Iran’s Leaders Are No Longer Supreme: Trump

Trump also alluded to the strike on February 28 that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and claimed that Tehran’s leadership structure has been completely dismantled. Furthermore, he raised questions regarding the status of his son and the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since being selected for this post. He asserted that the Iranian leader is dead. “Their Supreme Leader is no longer supreme; he has passed away. His son (Mojtaba Khamenei) is either dead or in critical condition,” said Trump.

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